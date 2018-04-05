The Westport CSD Board of Education will conduct its April 12, 2018 regular monthly meeting at 5:45 PM in the WCS auditorium. The planned agenda includes the Westport CSD school board gathering comments from members of the merger study advisory committee, recognition of particular Westport CSD student and staff achievement so far this school year, and continued school board engagement with construction of a 2018-19 fiscal year Westport CSD proposed expenditures plan for voter consideration May 15, 2018. Members of the community are welcome to attend.