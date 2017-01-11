How to Overcome Adversity & Thrive in Your Niche

Sun Community News featured in a PrimePay blog post.

Today (Jan. 11) PrimePay featured a blog post on Sun Community News titled; How to Overcome Adversity & Thrive in Your Niche. The article talks about how the newspaper (and arguably traditional TV news) industry has taken a hit with constant evolving technology, and social media outlets, and explains the one key element on how we've overcome adversity through the years. While others in our industry have lost focus, and are continually cutting staff & circulation, simply to protect it's investors. For over 68 years, our company Sun Community News remains very much alive in our communities today and continues to grow by sticking to our core values while embracing the future of technology.

You can read the article by going to PrimePay's website.

Tags

What's new at The Sun

Keep up with the latest changes to your community newspaper site. This site blog is intended to keep you informed of the most recent changes made to SunCommunityNews.com, whether it be changes to the navigation menu, newly added sections and more.

Feedback? Suggestions? They are always appreciated. Feel free to contact us: Feedback

RSS

Tag Cloud

Recent Posts

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines