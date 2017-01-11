Today (Jan. 11) PrimePay featured a blog post on Sun Community News titled; How to Overcome Adversity & Thrive in Your Niche. The article talks about how the newspaper (and arguably traditional TV news) industry has taken a hit with constant evolving technology, and social media outlets, and explains the one key element on how we've overcome adversity through the years. While others in our industry have lost focus, and are continually cutting staff & circulation, simply to protect it's investors. For over 68 years, our company Sun Community News remains very much alive in our communities today and continues to grow by sticking to our core values while embracing the future of technology.

