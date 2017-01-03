New York printer upgrades 1960s-era press; New & Tech

In their Jan. 3 "News & Tech Dateline" email newsletter, Newspapers & Technology Magazine reported on a recent upgrade we made to our press.

Sun Community News and Printing in Elizabethtown, New York, installed ProImage NewsWay Press Register software on its 1960s Goss Community Press. 

The 18,000 square-foot production facility produces seven targeted distribution newspapers throughout northeastern New York State as well as a quarterly lifestyle magazine. 

Since its purchase in the early 1960s, the four-unit Goss Community Press has been upgraded with a folder and C unit and additional SC units. The press now operates with four stacked units and nine mono units with an SC and SSC folders. 

The addition of ProImage NewsWay Press Register software allows the company to correct mis-registration on the printing press without physically touching or modifying the press. 

Sun Community has seen reduced waste, fewer startups and recovery from roll changes, according to Bill Coats, operations manager of Sun Community. 

“We also see reduction in time spent on initial roll up,” Coats said. “Our registration is exponentially better than it was previously.”

Newspapers & Technology Magazine is a monthly trade publication for newspaper publishers and department managers involved in applying and integrating technology. Written by industry experts, News & Tech provides regular coverage of the following departments: prepress, press, postpress and new media. Newspapers & Technology is published monthly by Conley Media, LLC. located in Beaver Dam, WI.

Click here to see the newsletter

