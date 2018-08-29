Sun Community News reconfigures press room

× Expand Photo provided Sun Community News and Printing has made strides toward expanded printing capability with the installation of new printing presses which will ensure better print quality.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sun Community News and Printing has made significant changes to the configuration of its press room. The changes have been made to allow for future expansion of its printing capabilities.

The press room, located at the Sun Community News and Printing offices in Elizabethtown, contains a 17-unit Goss community press for both color and black and white printing. The press is currently able to accommodate up to 24 pages of color on each section. Additionally, the press room contains two automated folding machines that cut, score and fold each newspaper as it is printed.

The changes to the press room involved moving a number of these units which are 8 feet high, 5 feet wide and weighing approximately 7,500 pounds.

Sun Community News and Printing hired a firm that specializes in moving heavy and sensitive machinery to manage the process.

According to Production Manager Bill Coats, the press units are assembled in a straight line with some stacked on top of others.

Complicating matters, printing presses are typically bolted to the floor and then cemented in place to ensure that there is no movement as the press is running because any movement can lead to printing that is blurry or otherwise unclear. This makes them incredibly stable, but difficult to move.

“Five units needed to be disassembled from the line, lifted out of position and moved to their new places in the line. It was actually quite a production,” Coats said. “We used heavy equipment and moved the units very, very slowly and very, very carefully.”

According to Coats, the crew needed to jackhammer the floor surrounding the press units and cut the bolts so that the units could be moved with a forklift

“Then the 7,500 pound units needed to be carefully and perfectly repositioned, stacked, bolted and cemented into place,” he said.

The change was completed to pave the way for other upgrades to the press, said Publisher Dan Alexander.

“We have made some significant changes to the way our press units are configured,” Alexander said. “We purchased two newer units and we are planning to move one of our folding units so that we will be able to produce multiple jobs at a time.”

The company has also upgraded the system that delivers ink to the papers. This new system allows press operators to enter codes on the printing press so that the perfect amount of ink is distributed.

“After we moved the units, we also made changes to enhance color consistency, improve efficiency and reduce waste,” Alexander said. “Sun Community News readers will notice improvements to the overall quality and consistency of the newspapers.”

The press room reconfiguration and color capability upgrade are the initial steps in a comprehensive printing press upgrade. Later this summer, Sun Community News and Printing will install a computer system that automates the function of creating page templates before printing takes place.

“The final component of the press upgrade is to automate the functions that take place between the design phase and the printing phase of the newspapers,” said Alexander. “Those functions include color correction, pagination, building the templates and developing the printing plates that are used by the printing press.”

Each of the changes have been implemented to ensure better print quality while reducing waste, saving time and making it an easier process for press operators. “We are really excited about the improvements and how these changes will improve our capabilities into the future,” said Alexander. “It’s an exciting time.”