Sun Community News upgrades printing press

× Expand File photo Sun Community News and Printing has upgraded its printing press, a project that will result in improved quality and consistency of its newspaper products.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sun Community News and Printing has upgraded its printing press by automating the system that delivers ink onto the newsprint as the papers are printed.

New color keys have been electronically configured with numeric codes that press operators match to the codes on the digital version of the newspapers developed by the team of graphic designers. The press operators simply enter the numeric codes on the printing press and the perfect amount of ink will be distributed.

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, the change was completed to enhance color consistency, improve efficiency and reduce waste.

“Sun Community News readers will notice improvements to photo quality, color of the newspaper’s graphic elements, skin tone of those in photos, local schools’ colors and images in the advertisements,” he said. “Overall, the quality and consistency of the newspapers will be better.”

FRESH LOOK

Newspapers, along with many other printed items, are created through a process known as four-color process printing.

Essentially, all colors are made from a combination of cyan (blue), magenta (red), yellow and black.

Each of these colors, in varying amounts, make up all other colors – blue and yellow make green, for example.

Giant reels of paper are fed through a printing press and the four colors are printed onto the paper, one on top of the other, resulting in the complete full color image.

“Before this upgrade, it was necessary for our press operators to adjust the amount of ink manually by literally turning knobs on the printing press so that the right mix of color was achieved; and then make additional adjustments for the correct lightness and darkness of the final colors,” said Press Foreman Bill Coats. “We’d print some papers, make adjustments and try to get the color as accurate as possible. It would often take a few attempts because we needed to look at the printed copies and make the additional adjustments by hand — all while the press was running.”

This manual process of adjusting, based on visual appearance, accounted for an incredible amount of wasted paper, according to Alexander.

“It was not unusual for us to waste 15 percent of all papers printed,” he said. “We receive 4-5 truckloads of newsprint each month. So, that’s equivalent to over half of a truckload of newsprint that may be wasted as we attempted to get the color right.”

Alexander continued: “Until now, we would simply consider this part of the cost of doing business. In the future, this will represent a cost savings that we can put back into equipment upgrades and other positive changes.”

NO DOWNTIME

The current tariff-induced rise in the cost of newsprint has also made this upgrade timely.

Northeast newspapers rely on Canadian newsprint, as shipping from U.S. suppliers in the northwest would prove even more costly.

A 32 percent tariff has recently been imposed on Canadian newsprint.

The upgrade, which is expected to be completed by July 23, will be suspended while the papers are being printed.

“There’s no way our press could be out of commission for 10 days in a row, since the papers have strict deadlines,” Coats said. “As with everything, we worked very hard to complete this as efficiently as possible. We were able to stay ahead of schedule with virtually no downtime.”

This press expansion was undertaken with the support of Champlain National Bank. It represents a significant investment, expected to be offset by improved efficiency and reduced newsprint waste in a matter of months.

Sun Community News and Printing is a family-owned business that publishes and distributes four community-based newspapers throughout Essex, Clinton, Franklin, Warren and Hamilton counties, with a combined circulation of over 75,000.

It also publishes and distributes papers in Addison County, Vermont.

Sun Community News and Printing provides printing services for other newspapers throughout the region, publishes a local lifestyle magazine, North Country Living, and offers graphic design, and all manner of printing and distribution services to local businesses throughout upstate New York.

The organization also offers graphic design and printing services to local consumers.