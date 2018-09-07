ELCS school board meeting set

× Expand File photo The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Board of Education will meet Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Voting for a public advisory referendum on the proposed merger will be held Oct. 9. Photo provided

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) District Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the school conference room.

If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 6:30 p.m.

It's anticipated that the board of education will hold a brief reception to welcome new employees to ELCS, conduct a public hearing on the code of conduct and district safety plan, authorize the continuation of shared services agreements, approve a shared services agreement with Westport Central School regarding school library staffing, receive a presentation on an upcoming BOCES capital project and consider other items of school district business.

Members of the board of education will also vote on the proposed school merger with Westport Central School, voting whether or not to hold a public advisory referendum on Tuesday, Oct. 9 so school community voters can weigh-in on the proposed school merger.

The meeting is open to the public, and the agenda is available at elcsd.org.