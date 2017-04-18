“Murder Most Foul” in the North Country: The Legend of Jane McCrea

× Expand The death of Jane McCrea, John Vanderlyn, 1804

Young and beautiful, Jane McCrea rode out on horseback in secret on the morning of July 27, 1777 to meet her fiancé. Described as uncommonly lovely with waist-long dark hair streaming down her back, she rode through the woods near Fort Edward on the northern Hudson River to join her childhood sweetheart Lieutenant David Jones at Ticonderoga. Theirs is a tale of two star-crossed lovers trying to sneak away to marry against their families wishes, each family on opposing sides of the American Revolution. Theirs is a true Romeo and Juliet tale, one that ended in tragedy in the North Country yet resounded throughout the colonies and abroad.

The American struggle for independence was not going well for the Patriots in the early summer of 1777. Fort Ticonderoga, guarding the Lake Champlain-Hudson River corridor, was lost to the British. General John Burgoyne had led a great British force from Canada through the northern wilderness to defeat the Americans along the lake. He planned to march south to Albany, then to New York City to cut off the northern colonies and force Washington’s surrender. His troops included hundreds of Native American allies from Canada, and the North Country settlers heard stories – mostly true – of homes and barns burned, crops destroyed and livestock stolen, and probably not true, woman and children taken from their homes. The incursion created great alarm and fear for the North Country residents with a superior British force on the march, and the Americans struggling to hold onto their outposts.

Settlers living isolated in the frontier gave flight and flocked first to the relative safety of the American stronghold at Fort Edward, New York on the banks of the Hudson River, and many fled further south to Albany. Villagers and settlers alike were divided in their sympathy for the American cause. Some joined with the Patriots while others remained loyal. Families divided, with brothers and kin fighting against each other. Neighbors became suspicious of each other, and longtime friendships dissolved over the course of a long, weary war.

Jane McCrea was born in 1752 in Bedminster, New Jersey, the daughter of the Rev. James and Kathryn McCrea. Rev. McCrea, a Scot-Irish immigrant, served as the Presbyterian minister. Jane was the second daughter born into a large family with eight children. Her parents were friends and neighbors with David Jones’ family. Jane and David became childhood friends and likely, romance began to blossom for the young adults.

Both of Jane’s parents had died by the time she turned 20, and her older brother John decided to move to the North Country. He built a home in the Stillwater area, near Saratoga. The Jones family followed shortly afterward, and settled in nearby Kingsbury, near the fortress in Fort Edward. The families continued to visit often. Romance soon turned to courtship for the young couple. The two might have enjoyed a long, happy life together but for the war.

But when Fort Ticonderoga fell to the Americans under General Ethan Allen, Colonel Benedict Arnold and the Green Mountain Boys, there was no turning back. The capture of the old stone fort guarding southern Lake Champlain under British command on May 10, 1775 marked the first offensive action of the American Revolution. At first, many families tried to stay neutral. Eventually sides were chosen, and the McCreas and Joneses split on the issue of loyalties to king or freedom from British rule. John McCrea became a colonel in the American militia, while David Jones left for Canada to join the Loyalists gathering to fight on the British side. Jane, under John’s guardianship, was forbidden to correspond with a “Tory.” Yet the McCrea family divided on both sides as well. Brothers Samuel and Stephen joined the American Army (Stephen as a surgeon), while two others served with the British as captains in the Queens Rangers.

Imagine how elated Jones must have felt when he marched south from Quebec under Burgoyne’s command in late June 1777. With Fort Ticonderoga as the destination, less than 50 miles from Fort Edward and his intended. Not much is known about Jones, but he was well-known for his gregarious personality, and described as handsome.

As news of Burgoyne’s troops on the march spread throughout the North Country, families fled in droves to Albany. Even American soldiers stationed at Fort Edward started to desert, to protect their families and farms or to move them to safety. John McCrea advised Jane to leave for Albany, too, but she convinced him to let her stay for a while longer at the home of a family friend, Mrs. Sara McNeil. Jane had visited Sara at her Fort Edward village home many times before. In fact, the older woman secretly exchanged letters between the two lovers. Such was the case with the letter Jones wrote to his intended, whom he called Jenny, on July 11, 1777 from Ticonderoga:

Shortly after, he wrote again to tell her that “In a few days we will march to Ft. Edward . . . where I shall have the happiness to meet you.” He urged Jane to visit Sara McNeil, wait for his escort to carry her to Fort Ticonderoga where they would be married. For Jane, that meant leaving her family behind for an elopement, perhaps leaving them forever. Maybe she found reassurance from her lieutenant’s prediction that “the war will end this year, as the rebels cannot hold out and will see their error.”

Jane, confident about her safe trip to meet her fiancé at Ticonderoga, rode away from her brother’s home on the pretext of visiting Sara McNeil. (Sara, shaken by the encroaching enemy, was packing for Albany.) Jones sent word to expect an escort of Canadian Native allies to guard her on the journey.

And so, on that fateful morning of July 27, 1777, Jane set out alone on horseback, comforted by the knowledge that an escort watched over her. The escort stayed out-of-sight to avoid discovery by the Americans, but close enough to keep tabs on the young woman. That was the plan, but fate in the form of a raiding party of rogue British Native allied intervened.

Exactly what happened next varies from account to account. This seems the most reliable— Just as Jane started out on the trail north, she heard the war-whoop of a band of British-allied Native Americans in the woods ahead. She fled back to Sara McNeil’s house, and the two women rushed to hide in the basement. To no avail, the marauders burst through the door, quickly found the women, and pulled them from their hiding place. They intended to deliver the captives to General Burgoyne for a reward. However, Jane’s escort still remained hidden in the woods, equally determined to claim their promised reward from Lt. Jones for the safe passage of his bride-to-be.

The two parties met on the road and argued over the women, each band claiming its right to the reward. Le Loup, leader of the raiding party and a chief of the Wyndot tribe, refused to relinquish the prisoners. Mrs. McNeil was taken away, while the argument over Jane grew more heated. Next, in a matter of moments, Le Loup brandished his tomahawk and bludgeoned poor Jane. With a single blow, she fell to the ground in death. Her murderer then did the unthinkable when he scalped her dead body for the prize of her distinctive long locks. It was said that Jones, upon seeing the scalp back at camp, recognized it instantly as his beloved’s, and collapsed to the ground overcome with grief and guilt.

A search party from Fort Edward found Jane’s body and buried her under a great pine tree outside the fort. (She would be buried twice more, in 1822 and 1853.) Sara McNeil survived unscathed, and was returned by her British capturers within a few days.

The shocking news of Jane’s murder created great outrage throughout the northern colonies. News reports of the “massacre” of a woman supposedly under the protection of Burgoyne’s own troops, especially her scalping, caused a sensation. Men left their homesteads to take up arms with the militia gathering to face Burgoyne at the Battle of Bennington in August. Horrified by the image of an innocent woman’s brutal murder, the countryside rushed to the aid of the American troops. All demanded justice from Burgoyne and the execution of Le Loup.

The great general had promised protection to the North Country inhabitants who remained loyal or neutral over the issue of independence. Four hundred Canadian Natives accompanied Burgoyne on his invasion. When he crossed into northern New York from the Bouquet River on June 21, he spoke sternly to his Native allies. He warned them against committing any harm toward old men, woman and children, and prisoners.

“I positively forbid bloodshed: You shall receive compensation for the prisoners you take, but you shall be called to account for scalps,” unless taken from the already dead killed in action. He further warned them that under no circumstances could a wounded soldier be killed in order to claim a scalp. Yet, in keeping with their ancient customs, Burgoyne agreed to pay a price for scalps obtained following a battle.

American General Horatio Gates admonished Burgoyne for the actions of his Native allies: “That he should pay a price for each scalp so barbarously taken, is more than will be believed in England.”

News of the romantic tragedy spread beyond the American colonies. Back home in London, Burgoyne’s own countrymen decried the murder. The London Annual Register in 1777 reported that the deed “struck every breast with horror.” Jane’s death created such a backlash that Edmund Burke denounced it from the House of Commons. The story became more than a tragic casualty of war. It launched a bona fide propaganda war. Newspapers from Virginia and Pennsylvania, including Benjamin Franklin’s Pennsylvania Gazette, continued to carry the story throughout the summer and fall.

Many historians agree that the propaganda contributed to Burgoyne’s resounding defeat at Saratoga that October. The Americans wanted revenge, and with their troops replenished by angry locals, Burgoyne faced more than the “rabble in arms” he expected.

Lieutenant Jones retreated to Canada along with Burgoyne’s defeated army. He later moved to London, never married and lived the rest of his days in quiet obscurity. Neighbors described Jones as somewhat melancholy and totaling lacking the outgoing, charming personality he displayed in his youth.

The impact of the widespread propaganda concerning Jane McCrea’s murder at the hands of the British is credited with helping to turn the tide of the war. The great victory at Saratoga might not have been possible without the aid of the recruits who rushed to join the American army to defend the northern frontier. Jane’s death has continued to attract attention and curiosity. When noted archaeologist Dr. David Starbuck exhumed her grave in Union Cemetery in 2005 (with the permission of descendants and the courts), he found not one but two bodies! DNA testing concluding that the second body belonged to Sara McNeil, and must have been placed in the coffin when Jane was reburied in 1853. Mrs. McNeil now resides in her own grave in Union Cemetery, alongside her young friend. Dr. Starbuck wanted to solve the mystery of Jane’s murder. Was she accidentally shot by friendly fire from the Americans as Burgoyne claimed? Sadly, grave robbers of the earlier grave in 1822 had removed some of the bones, including the skull. None of the remaining bones showed any indication of gun wounds.

Jane McCrea’s legend lived on, in poems, plays, folklore and fiction. Perhaps the most famous remains James Fenimore Cooper’s fictional portrayal of her as the character Cora in his great historical novel “Last of the Mohicans.” Today, there is a certain irony in visiting her graveside in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, for Jane’s final resting place is on Burgoyne Avenue. Maybe the continued fascination with her story is the ultimate justice, denied so long ago.