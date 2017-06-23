A truly GREAT lake

× Expand Lake Champlain is 120 miles long and 12 miles at its widest point. The amount of shoreline is 587 miles and borders the Canadian province of Quebec.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill giving Lake Champlain official designation as one of the nation’s great lakes, making the area eligible to compete for research money under the National Sea Grant Program.

Unfortunately, the Senate revoked that status shortly thereafter.

However, I would argue that Lake Champlain is one of the greatest fishing lakes in the country — especially for anglers looking to snag a small or largemouth bass. In fact, Lake Champlain was named the 12th best lake in the country for bass fishing by the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.

Hundreds of club, regional, benefit and pro-fishing tournaments are hosted on Lake Champlain annually — drawing hundreds of bass anglers to the area to take advantage of New York’s catch and release season. And with the wealth of big bass that live here — it is the place to be wetting your line.

Having fished the length of Lake Champlain — from South Bay to Plattsburgh and further north — I could write a book on it. Here, I’ll share with you some of my bass fishing secrets I’ve learned while fishing the waters of Lake Champlain over the years.

CONSTRUCTING YOUR BASS KIT

Before I get into where I launch and fish, let’s first take a quick look at my bass kit: I have three bait-casting rods and one spinning rod, and I use only artificial lures. The one that gets the most water time — because it catches the most fish for me — is the wacky worm rig. I take a Bass Pro Shop six-inch Stik-O-Worm and pierce a 3-0 kahle or circle hook through the middle with the hook point exposed. This is a very simple set up.

The key to fishing the wacky worm is to do nothing. Cast it out and let it sink slowly to the bottom. But be sure to watch and feel the line, because most of the bites come as the worm slowly and tantalizingly floats to the bottom. Let it sit on the bottom, jiggle it a few times, and slowly reel it in.

On the other two bait casting rods, I fish a quarter-ounce jig head tipped with an Electric Chicken Triple Ripple trailer. As for the spinning rod, I use it mostly for skipping the wacky worm under overhanging trees or under docks.

WHERE TO FISH

There is 125 miles of fishing water on Lake Champlain, but I am going to only concentrate on the most northern water, where I like to fish this time of the year. Most of these spots cannot be fished in just one day — before you head out, grab a buddy, get a motel near Willsboro and spend a weekend exploring.

I launch at the Willsboro Bay State Launch and begin at Farrell Point, where there are good weeds in 10 to 20 feet of water and I work both the edges with the wacky worm.

When the weeds are up, I will toss a Bass Pro’s Kermy Frog over the top. Something I learned is that if a bass busts up on your frog and misses, quickly toss that wacky worm right in the hole the bass made. You will be surprised when that bass is still around and hungry.

From there, motor over to the other side of the bay to Hatch Point and Indian Bay and work the shoreline with these same baits — I found this can be quite productive with a south wind.

Once you leave the bay, be careful. This is a wide part of the lake, and it can get nasty when a strong wind is blowing. My next stop is a 10 mile run north to the Ausable and Little Ausable rivers. Just below the lower mouth is a 6-12 foot deep area where you can jig or use a weighted drop shot wacky worm and hook up with some nice smalls. One mile north of here there is a similar area where you can work a wacky worm along the inside shoreline weed edge.

The next stop is Valcour Crab Island.

There are times that I have fished all day in Spoon, Sloop and Smugglers bays. Water depths there will vary from 6-24 feet and you should use your depth finder to find and fish the break, where you will find schools of smallmouth.

Begin with the weightless wacky worm Stik-O-Worm, letting it drift slowly down. If things are slow, try drop-shotting the wacky worm. This rig is simple; just put a weight on the end of your line and the hooked wacky worm (with point up) about 10 inches above it with the point of the hook exposed. Once on the bottom, tighten the line and using the tip of the rod, jiggle the worm with your rod tip.

And if you have your camera, you might want to take a quick snap of the Bluff Point Lighthouse — a beautiful sight from the water.

If you are a smallmouth angler, when you leave the island shores and head for the New York shoreline, stay in 12-18 feet depths and start with the drop shot wacky worm. If that doesn’t work, drag and bounce a three quarter-ounce tube bait or spider grub. Heading north from Valcour is another deep-water smallmouth holdout.

Once again, use your electronics to find the break line using the same lures I mentioned earlier. If you have a little wind, you can drift the rocky shoals and humps. If you get one or two fish, mark the spot. There are usually more there.

ACROSS THE POND

If you head across the lake to Vermont and Mallets Bay, it can get very rough out there with strong wind. The best way would be to trailer around to the free boat launching site in Colchester, Vt. on East Shore Drive.

Start fishing in inner Mallets Bay around Red Rock Point — which is where the smallmouth spawn in the spring and move out of in the summer.

In outer Mallets Bay, head south for about one mile and fish the shallow flats in 5-7 feet all the way past Porter Point and down to Mills Point. This is good wacky worm country.

There are two other spots that I have found — Allen and Robinson Points, which are to the north. It is in Allen that I took a 19-plus pound, 5 smallmouth bass limit that put me into the “get paid line” in a summer bass tournament. All came in 15-20 feet of water on the wacky worm drop shot rig.

There is one other spot that at certain times I know holds good numbers of black bass — the water around the Plattsburgh Dock Street Landing launch site.

This summer four major pro-bass tournaments will be held there. They are the Ram Open on June 10; the FLW Costa Series on June 22-24; the Northern Bass Open on July 22; and the Bassmaster Elite on July 27-30. These anglers always bring in some very good catches, and they are always released there after the weigh in. That might just be a good place to launch a boat and start fishing the day after a tournament.