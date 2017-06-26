Adirondack Rustic

Every rustic furniture maker has a specialty that sets them apart from the crowd.

For Barry Gregson, it is the chair that has brought him national and international acclaim. Gregson has been building rustic Adirondack furniture since 1981. To date, he estimates there are nearly 3,300 of his chairs in the homes and businesses of his clients, not to mention the other pieces of art he has created. These pieces range from ornate dining room tables to side tables and bed frames. Most pieces find their way out of state: some have gone as far as Hawaii and Tokyo Disneyland.

Walking into Gregson’s workshop high atop Charley Hill Road in Schroon Lake, you are instantly surrounded by tree limbs and unique pieces of wood he and his family have gathered from the forests and abandoned apple orchards of the North Country. Some of this wood he tells me has been in the shop since 1985. At the time I arrived, Barry and his son Matthew were working on a set of barstools. Matthew was bent over the frame, which Barry explained is held together without glue or nails.

“It takes a lot of strength to put each piece together,” Gregson said. The portions of the frame that have already been hammered into place are secured with clamps, ensuring their bond will withstand the lifetime guarantee that comes with each piece.

This is a guarantee the craftsman prides himself on as he proclaims that “each piece should last up to 200 years indoors.”

Inspecting the frame of the stool, Barry began to detail where some of the wood has come from. In particular, he showed me the pieces that came from abandoned apple orchards in the Putnam Station area.

“Trees in fields grow more curves than a tree in the forest,” Barry tells me, and curves are something he is always keeping an eye out for when walking in the woods. These curves will later support the arms and backs of those who purchase these splendid masterpieces.

He pulled out some sturdier pieces and showed me how the wood bends in different places.

“A low bend,” he said, pointing down the limb, “is good for a rocker because it wont catch you in the back.”

The next piece has a bend further up.

“This is good for barstools,” he said, gesturing over to his son Matthew. My eyes began to see the subtle differences in each section of wood stacked along the walls and ceilings of Gregson’s workshop. Barry continued his lesson, telling me that most pieces for rockers are found on hillsides because the tree will grow upward seeking sunlight.

The tour continued upstairs where nearly all the furniture in Barry’s home is something he or his children have handcrafted.

He set up two of his chairs in front of the long row of glass windows which offer a view of the mountains right down to Schroon Lake. As I sat in the first chair of the day, I was struck by how truly comfortable this wooden chair is. That revelation made Barry smile.

“I always found a lot fun in supporting the human frame,” Gregson told me. He strives to make each chair an improvement of the last and is “still aiming for perfection.”

As we stood up, Gregson showed me a chair that is now 28 years old. He referred to the piece as “clunky” and pointed out a number of improvements he has since made, such as placing the back supports closer together to improve comfort, and different choices of wood during construction. Each piece from the chairs to the tables all have rounded edges, a deliberate choice on the part of the artisan.

“There were always children running around,” Barry remarked. The rounded corners were a testament to the idea that furniture should be both livable and artistic.

We continued sitting in the various chairs throughout the Gregson home and while sitting at their dining room table — a piece also built by Barry — he pointed upward to a chandelier.

“Lilac is a very tough material and not originally native to upstate New York,” Gregson said. This particular bush was found rotting in the dirt but having already been hollowed out is what made it perfect for its second life lighting the Gregson’s dining room. Barry went on to tell me that finding some of these dilapidated bushes and trees “is like finding a fine wine. You need to catch them at the right time.”

× Expand Gregson crafted this cherry burl coffee table with yellow birch roots.

Most of us would walk through the forest hardly noticing the true beauty or potential of a live tree, let alone one that has begun to decay. Barry has been witness to this potential for most of his life. The Gregson family has a long history of generating income from the forest. Barry’s father cut cedar poles for clothes lines. During the holidays, Gregson’s mother made wreaths from pine boughs the children helped her gather. As a child, Barry often found himself making boomerangs out of sticks and bows out of ash. He’s always believed in the concept that “a person has everything he needs right here in the forest.” This passion has sustained a business venture lasting more than 30 years, throughout which Gregson has lost none of his zeal for the process or the happiness that comes from a satisfied customer.

Having studied both rustic and formal furniture, Gregson brought both his knowledge and own unique style to an industry that was in it’s infancy when he began.

“The Adirondacks is the place to be for rustics,” he says. In the beginning there were maybe six rustic makers of notoriety.

Now the number is in the hundreds. Barry is still enjoying the “big puzzle” that each piece presents him. He’s had the opportunity to lecture at the Adirondack museum, home to the first chair he ever made, becoming a mentor to many area rustic makers. More importantly, he serves as an inspiration to the community telling me this is “what I was truly meant to do.”

For anyone familiar with Gregson’s work, the big chair that once marked his Route 9N gallery that is now home to the Sticks & Stones Restaurant now adorns his front yard. Gregson also still welcomes people to stop by to chat, snap some photographs, or just browse through his latest one-of-a-kind masterworks.

To see more of the Gregson’s work, visit adirondackrustics.com.