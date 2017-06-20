Building a family legacy

× Expand VALENTYN VOLKOV volff - stock.adobe.com

Jane and Tim Havens did not open their new shop for themselves.

Instead, the couple launched Calamity Jane’s Firearm’s and Fine Shoes in Hudson Falls because of the passion their two sons have for all things rifle-related.

“We were really inspired by our kids,” said Jane Havens, who is at the helm of the namesake business along with her husband, Tim, Sr.

“The kids are awesome when it comes to firearms and their passion just shows through. They have a lot of fun and enjoy this work.”

Tim Havens, Jr., is 20, and is currently enrolled at Clarkson University. Dave, 16, attends Hudson Falls High School.

“Their focus right now is school,” Jane said. “Tim is doing a great job at Clarkson and Dave is in high school. They will work in the summer at both places but their passion lies here.”

Both brothers have a deep knowledge of firearms.

“It’s great to know they have something ready for them that they have a passion for and a love for,” Havens said. “We started this for them and it is great to watch them have fun with it and grow. Everything we do we ask them for their input because they have the knowledge.”

PERFECT TIMING

The timing of Calamity Jane’s coming to reality worked out almost perfectly.

Tim, who owns and operates Falls Farm & Garden, had purchased the parcel where the store is located just over four years ago, the site of the former Adirondack Highway Materials.

The Havens were also friends with John Aiken, who owned and operated a well known firearms store.

“He would mention once in a while that he would someday be retiring, and one day a couple years ago he let us know what he was doing,” Havens said. “We talked it over as a family and decided to open the store to fill his shoes.

“We had this great space and we started cleaning things up right away,” Havens added. “It took a while but I think we were really able to create a nice space.”

“We wanted to make sure there was something still here for all of the sportsmen,” Tim, Sr. said. “Where we live, firearms are a way of life. There are a lot of sportsmen and we wanted to give them a place where they could find what they needed and look for the new thing they had seen in the magazines.”

The store is decorated with multiple animal mounts, from a wolf to deer, moose and more. There is also a wide variety of rifles and pistols to browse through, something Tim, Sr., said was by design.

“We didn’t want to be a store that just had a bulk of inventory,” he said. “We wanted to have a wide variety of inventory to fit the novice all the way to the sportsmen who is looking for that new thing or something specific. If you see something out on the shelves, you may want to get it because there are not 20 more in the back. It’s a very small quantity because we want to provide the widest range of quality we can.”

Along with rifles and pistols, Calamity Jane’s offers ammunition, shooting supplies, targets and some hunting supplies.

THE OTHER SIDE

The store is not just about firearms, though.

As the name denotes, there is also a wide selection of women’s shoe apparel for sale.

“We will get delivery guys who will come in with firearms equipment and ask why the name has fine shoes in it,” Havens said. “It will also go the other way. We can get some pretty interesting looks.”

Havens said the family was looking for the extra hook to bring to the business, and settled on having a collection of fine shoes.

“We have had men come into shop and later their spouses will come back to look at the shoe collection,” Havens said. “Our shoes are as advertised. It is a collection of fine shoes you are not going to find at a department store.”

Calamity Jane’s is located at 1120 Dix Ave in Hudson Falls, across from Falls Farm & Garden. For more information, contact them at (518) 832-4867.