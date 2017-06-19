Coming to fruition: Adirondack Harvest Foods & Local Products

A brand name is one grown familiar to consumers who buy from and support respected reliable businesses.

In one strongly rooted local instance, the Adirondack Harvest brand has become a familiar sign in restaurants, on farms, in market windows and at fresh produce stands through about 10 Adirondack counties.

For Adirondack Harvest, formed in 2001, ensuing years have been kind to scores of farms and local producers that now fill the roster.

Tom Both was supervisor in Keene at that time and chairman of Essex County’s Economic Development committee.

“We weren’t too successful in attracting major businesses,” he said in a recent retrospective look at the particular Adirondack farm brand and its organization.

“I looked at all the beautiful fields, and we weren’t growing much of anything.”

Along with then Essex County Planner Bill Johnston and former Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Al Dunham, Both helped organize business trips to Canadian farms that had banded together to sell a shared brand.

“Visits to Canadian farms was an inspiration,” Both recalled.

And working under the education and research aegis of Cornell Cooperative Extension here, a newly formed Adirondack Harvest organized to bring farmers together under shared roofs and support regional farmer’s markets.

The outreach added the first local farm-to-table seminars with input from chefs at Paul Smith’s College, Both said.

“At Keene Central School, former superintendent Cynthia Johnston helped establish the Farm-to-School program and brought the first school garden into place.”

The first community garden took root in Keene.

“I remember I went and got Rob Hastings tractor at Rivermede about 2005 and plowed the field,” Both chuckled.

“The garden in Keene immediately filled up. They’ve done a heck of a job since and they do every year.”

From this tenacious beginning the program blossomed to add chapters in Clinton and Franklin counties, then a Southern Chapter encompassing Warren, Saratoga and other nearby counties, plus a Western Chapter with Lewis and Jefferson counties along the northern and western edge of the blue line Adirondack Park boundary.

“I was looking at it from the aspect of people coming in to join the effort,” Both said.

“It took a while but things started to change when Essex Farms’ Mark Kimball came in and Rivermede added season extension. Rob (Hastings) was the first one to have a high tunnel here,” Both recalled.

The return to soil and seed proved an inspiration to young farmers and young families who have since arrived and turned acres into strong local businesses that, in turn, have built a supply chain for schools, hospitals, restaurants and local markets.

According to Essex County’s Adirondack Harvest Chairwoman Laurie Davis, there are now 34 farmers and producers plus 21 caterers and restaurants in Essex County alone.

Part of the success is a strong supply-and-demand network, another part fostered expansion through education about local and fresh food, moving focus toward sustainable markets for area farmers and producers.

“You look around now, and what I find encouraging is the young farmers, they’re bringing in new blood. We had no cheese makers at all at first, we had nobody making wine. I guess it was Gov. George Pataki and Treadwells in Westport had a competition going. Now you have vineyards all over the place,” Both said.

Vineyards are supported by ongoing research at Cornell Cooperative in cold variety grapes.

Strengthening farms and the food network here works to improve more than the local economy, Both mused.

“Quite honestly, I think in light of what’s going on in our world, with the big aquifers drying up around big agriculture out west, I think we might have to grow more food locally. I’m so impressed with the younger people. They’re so knowledgeable when they get into this. They really put their minds and hearts into it. And I think small farm growth in our region is going to continue.”

Both remembered when, at first, farmers wouldn’t talk together about seasons and harvest and what was growing in their fields, their feats and foibles.

Now the Hub-on-the-Hill and the upsurge in farm discussion, lectures and gatherings at the Whallonsburg Grange are mainstays of the burgeoning small farming community.

Next steps might see a restructuring of Adirondack Harvest with its host organization at Cornell Cooperative, according to Davis.

“When Adirondack Harvest was conceived, a few years before I was hired, it was envisioned that the farmers would eventually take over the program and make it their own,” she said in an interview this winter.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension offered to manage it as a pilot program in the interim, and Essex County has generously supported us annually.

“Well, after 15-plus years that day may have finally arrived. Many members are now exploring the possibility of Adirondack Harvest existing as a major independent marketing organization, like the Vermont Fresh Network.”

Both said the intention from the start was to build Adirondack Harvest and then release its cooperative and the brand to area farmers.

He concurs with Davis’ assessment.

“I think the time has come to give it to the farmers. That was the plan from the beginning,” Both said as March winds marked oncoming planting season.

Under the guidance of experts within the Cornell Cooperative Extension community as well as outside legal advice and lots of farmer energy, Adirondack Harvest may soon stand on its own, Davis said of the next steps.

“Under the umbrella of (Cornell Cooperative), Adirondack Harvest has been limited in the scope of its outreach as Extension’s mission must primarily focus on education. As an independent organization, they can expand to serious marketing, distribution plans, working with food hubs, etc. I’m excited to see where they are headed. My family farm is a member, so we want to see it succeed,” Davis said.

Both looks too toward Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s move to return some state acres to industrial hemp production.

Hemp is a plant that resembles marijuana but does not have the drug content. It was banned in America because of its similarity to cannabis.

A Hemp Research Pilot began in New York last year and hemp workshops took place in Rochester with support of the New York Hemp Industries Association.

“Hemp production would be a boost for the Adirondacks,” Both said, pointing to the history of farming the plant in this region.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that move forward.”

Farmers here agree that hemp is a valuable resource for agriculture with particular application for addition of manufacturing companies that might make paper, rope, fiber and clothing.

But with their attachment to Cornell Cooperative yet intact, farmers cannot lobby for farm policy or legislation.

The discussion around Adirondack Harvest’s metamorphosis is just beginning.

And spring planting is mere weeks away.

With that, the farm marketing brand is poised to continue its growth and outreach into summer and fall, building community and sustainable sources of fresh food in the Adirondack region.

Several rounds of grant funding administered through Cornell Cooperative are already in motion, bringing new ways to connect farmers and producers with their consumers.

The full slate of summer market events, workshops and the newly established Adirondack Harvest Festival are being added to the brand website this spring.

And even as organization re-centers around the brand, chapters are working on new marketing projects with grant funds already in place.

Teresa Whalen is board president of the Adirondack Harvest Southern Chapter

“The Southern Chapter of Adirondack Harvest encompasses Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and reaches out to Hamilton, Fulton, Herkimer and Oneida counties,” she said in a recent interview.

The southern counties farm economy has seen steady growth, filling a marketing niche that is defined by the Adirondack Harvest mission, she said.

“In collaboration with the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Capital District Vegetable and Small Fruit Program, Adirondack Harvest received a grant to fund a program (called) ‘Promoting Workplace Community Supported Agriculture’ (CSAs) in the Southern Adirondacks.

“Partnering with SUNY Adirondack and the Tri-County Transition Initiative, Adirondack Harvest has offered workshops on Sustainable Agriculture, Farm-to-School Relationships, Organics Management and Composting and a Local Foods Forum. We also added ‘A Gathering of Farmers and Chefs’ event, supported by Warren County Tourism and Chambers of Commerce throughout the region, which brought together local farms and restaurants who were looking to source local ingredients.”

A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through New York Agriculture and Markets funded the southern chapter’s poster and a new Local Food Guide for Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties, Whalen said.

“The guide includes farms and processors, as well as other sources of local food such as farmers’ markets, CSA programs, stores, food cooperatives and restaurants that feature locally sourced ingredients. The guide will be ready for distribution and online this spring,” Whalen said.

State grant funding is also in the pipeline for updates to Essex County’s Adirondack Harvest program.

“We received a Department of Environmental Conservation Smart Growth Grant last year (the first of three years) which is allowing us to undertake a major overhaul of our website, giving it a fresh new look with more features, plus it will be smart-phone friendly,” Davis said.

“Once that’s launched we will begin a promotional campaign to really get the word out about Adirondack Harvest and its importance as a marketing tool for consumers looking to connect with our local farmers, processors and restaurants serving locally sourced ingredients.”

Growing ripe and near ready to expand beyond the boundaries of education, market networking and research, Adirondack Harvest already earned rank as a known brand throughout the state.

“I clearly see Adirondack Harvest, a program of Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension, which extends to all counties throughout the Adirondack Region, at the top of the local food leadership pyramid, the connective link between the (extension offices) in the Adirondack Region and all other state, regional and county agencies.”

For Both, next steps will become evident, much like a seedling begins to produce fruit.

“I think they’re going in the right direction,” he said of the organization he helped establish 16 years ago.

“Our farmers are very dedicated people. I always enjoy going to farms and buying fresh products from them and from our markets.”

That, he said, remains the strength of what drives the strength of the Adirondack Harvest brand.

Growth this summer looks to continue expansion of local Community Supported Agriculture. And Adirondack Harvest has a list of farms throughout the counties that participate. Information about each farm and how employers can set up a delivery for their staff is online at: www.adirondackharvest.com/csa.html.