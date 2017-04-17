Eye on Business: North Creek Trading Post

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan Rick Bennett welcomes customers from all around the North Country at his armaments hideaway in the quaint little village of North Creek. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan Even Bennett’s trophies can’t escape the stockpile of merchandise at North Creek Trading Post. Prev Next

The Holy Grail has been found for gun lovers, and it’s tucked away in a sleepy little ski town in the southern Adirondacks.

In 2011 Rick Bennett realized a dream he had contemplated for years when he turned his personal firearms collection into the North Creek Trading Post; a bastion of guns, ammo, reloading and hunting supplies that rivals even the large chain stores in the far away Albany or Plattsburgh.

After a moderate jaunt off Interstate 87, and winding your way through the twisting streets of North Creek, a quick turn just past the local hardware store brings you down a little hill and right to the unobtrusive little gun shop under a handmade wooden sign. But don’t let the exterior fool you, what it lacks in bells and whistles outside, it more than makes up for in sheer volume inside.

“Here in North Creek, I knew if I was going to bring customers in I had to have inventory,” says Bennett, standing behind a glass counter holding scores of new and used handguns.

Behind him, as well as to the left and right, rifles cover the walls from floor to ceiling. Bennett is a register dealer of companies like Henry, Kimber, Ruger, Savage, Tika, Mossberg and Remington long guns, and Kimber, Smith and Wesson, Ruger, Glock and Sig handguns. Adding to the arsenal of new firearms is a generous supply of used and vintage guns. Standing in the door of the Trading Post and taking it all in, you understand why customers travel from as far away as Plattsburgh to the north, and Amsterdam and beyond to the south.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan Standard and hard to find ammo is plentiful on the shelves of the North Creek Trading Post. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan A sampling of the hundreds of new and used rifles North Creek Trading Post has on hand for gun lovers to peruse. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan One of several cases of new and used handguns at North Creek Trading Post. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Shawn Ryan Nearly every model from the Henry catalog can be found at the North Creek Trading Post. Prev Next

“It keeps me busy,” says Bennett. “I enjoy being here.”

Since he opened in 2011 with his son Andrew and Andrew’s Father-In-Law Rick Green, Bennett has seen trends in firearms change about yearly. Right now, he says, the hot guns are small, concealable 9mms. A year or so ago .380s were in vogue. Throughout he’s had a steady run on reloading supplies, especially with the North Creek “locals.”

“There was a big shortage of reloading supplies, and ammo, in the early 2010s. At one time during Obama’s reign people were buying up all the supplies, but they’re slowly coming back now.”

With a steady stream of used firearms through his shop, he’s seen a fair share of peculiar and interesting pieces. His favorite was a Vietnam War era Enfield .303 Jungle Carbine. It was in mint condition, he said, having come out of an elderly local man’s attic. It didn’t stay in his shop long.

Bennett says he’s very happy with the size of the shop, and has no plans to expand in the near future. In order to expand, he says, he would have to move and he’s perfectly happy tucked away in his little hideout behind the hardware store.

So whether it’s a side trip from nearby Gore Mountain, or you trek to North Creek just to lay your hands on some new firepower, plug in the GPS and go. If you love guns, you won’t regret the trip.