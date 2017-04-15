Introducing the ... Champlain Meeting House

× Expand Photo by Janet McFetridge Pictured above is Nicci Molinski and her young daughter, Cora, painting a sunflower barn quilt during an art class hosted by the Champlain Meeting House last fall. That piece of artwork is now on display on the Molinski’s front porch.

Nicci Molinski picked up the orange paint to create a sunflower, while her young daughter, Cora, maneuvered between the pedals to paint a sky blue background on a wooden canvas.

The Molinski’s made this piece of artwork, known as a barn quilt, last August during an art class hosted by the Champlain Meeting House.

This community center, located in the heart of the village of Champlain, offers residents and visitors a wide variety of events and activities for people of all ages at little or no cost.

Meet Janet McFetridge and Clarke Herdic: the owners that brought this whole concept to life.

“My perception was that the village of Champlain had a need for a place for people to gather and have opportunities to do different activities,” McFetridge says. “Our goal is to fill that need.”

GETTING STARTED

The local couple purchased the building in October 2014 with their own money and immediately started renovations.

Herdic spearheaded all the renovations on the structure built back in the 1900s – from painting the walls to fixing the floors.

The living and dining rooms were converted into two small meeting areas. Three small workshop rooms were transformed into one large lecture hall/activity room.

This summer, Herdic plans on tackling the sun room, an enclosed porch surrounded by several windows.

“I personally find it as a great hobby to get back here, tear something apart and put it back together again,” Herdic said. “I get a personal satisfaction out of it.”

Herdic and McFetridge paid for the renovation projects themselves as well as the taxes and utilities, simply because they wanted to give back to the community.

With everything in order, the activities and events took off early last year, offering something different for everyone.

EXPLORE THE ARTS

The barn quilting class wasn’t the only form of art the Champlain Meeting House introduced.

Several classes taught residents drawing and calligraphy.

Music events were held monthly.

The owners also hosted seminars to hear life stories from actual local artists such as former Broadway violinist Marilyn Reynolds and former Metropolitan Opera Chorus singer Roger Andrews of Rouses Point.

RELIVE HISTORY

History can be found all around the village of Champlain and the community center helps share these stories.

For example, did you know the village used to be centered around boats?

Back in July, local authors Christine Racine and Mark Barie gave a presentation of their book called “The Boat People of Champlain.”

“Champlain was a boat town,” Barie said. “No one could compete with this little village.”

The earliest boat documented in Champlain was the “Delaware” in 1837 – a single mast sailboat 64 feet long and 21 and a half feet in breadth. From then until the early 1900s, more than 200 vessels were constructed here from canal boats to ferries.

There’s going to be more learning opportunities like these, McFetridge said, in the near future.

BUILD SKILLS

The Champlain Meeting House not only gives insight into village history, but hosts lessons to build different skills.

Guitar building is one of them.

Local guitar builders Tom Gerner and Tracy Gyger made an appearance in October to show attendees firsthand the set-up and materials used from start to finish to create a musical instrument.

The owners also came up with the idea of hosting a babysitting clinic for teens, where participants learned basic skills for taking care of infants, toddlers and children.

RAVE REVIEWS

So far, the facility has been quite a hit with community members, like Champlain resident Heather Dean, who said she’s been a big fan of the Champlain Meeting House since it opened.

Dean said she’s particularly a fan of the activities offered for children that her two young ones can participate in.

“Before Janet and Clarke started this endeavor, there wasn’t much to do in Champlain,” she said. “Now, there are weekly events allowing us a place to go hear local music and learn something new from the many presenters on all different topics.”

In November, Kelly Murphy of Au Sable Forks ventured more than 40 miles for a seminar on legal issues. She said it was well worth the trip and gave the Champlain Meeting House a five-star review on Facebook.

“Their purchasing the house for the purpose of it being a community center was a fantastic idea and certainly an asset to Champlain and the North Country,” she said via Facebook. “I look forward to reviewing future events.”

STAY TUNED FOR MORE

A lot is planned for 2017.

The Champlain Meeting House is incorporating Champlain on the Move — a series of community events that promotes physical activity.

Village walks, kayaking and disc golf, along with learning more about nutrition, is on the agenda.

Music events and the Champlain Book Club will be held monthly.

A variety of presentations are being planned on gardening, canning, stress management and more.

“We plan on doing more and expanding,” McFetridge said. “Hopefully, we can reach out to more people and get them involved in some way.”

The Champlain Meeting House is open to anyone who would like to participate in its events or rent it. For more information about the Champlain Meeting House or future events, call 518-298-5548 or visit the Facebook pages “Champlain Meeting House” or “Champlain Proud: Creating a Community Together.”