Masten House is now a showpiece

× Expand Masten Road, Newcomb, NY 12852

The historic Masten House in Newcomb’s Tawhaus hamlet is now a showpiece serving as headquarters of the Northern Forest Institute for Conservation Education and Leadership Training.

Built in the 1890s, the Masten House once served the elite of National Lead Industries, the owners of the nearby titanium dioxide mines.

Now it serves the regular joes at the New York State College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s Newcomb Campus, which operates the institute.

And all that remains of the titanium dioxide mines in Newcomb’s Tahawus hamlet are a few sheds and garages. The mines closed in 1989.

The Masten House is within the state historic district that surrounds the ghost town of Adirondac, located at the southern entrance to the High Peaks Wilderness, the Upper Works State Trailhead.

The trailhead is named for the site where iron was extracted in the 1800s, known as the Adirondack Iron Works’ Upper Works.

“The Masten House is used to provide educational programs based on conservation and recreation,” Northern Forest Institute Associate Director Paul Hai said.

The Northern Forest Institute, created in 2008, is administered by ESF’s Adirondack Ecological Center in Newcomb, and focuses on research and management of northern forests.

× Expand One of the newly renovated bedrooms at Masten House.

Hai said the Masten House is used to educate and train policy makers, businesspeople and educators to guide their future decisions and teach them about the 25 million acres of forested land blanketing portions of four northeastern states – New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Originally, the Open Space Institute owned Masten House, acquiring it as part of the 10,050-acre Tahawus tract it bought from NL Industries.

“We had a partnership with the Open Space Institute in which we would share spaces,” Hai said. “We took over programming responsibility. We received a grant from the state to do renovations so we could continue using it.”

ESF started working at Masten House in 2012, he said, and OSI transferred ownership to them.

“It’s (Masten House) an amazing place in which to engage in not just recreational activity, but in conversations about recreation management, natural resources and resource management, technology,” Hai said.

“It’s for students and resource managers and the general public. We work with three audiences. We are doing programs all the time.”

From 1830 to the 1980s, there was mineral extraction and production in Newcomb, Hai said, whether it was iron ore or titanium.

The Masten House is now a center of training and a retreat, where all sorts of events are possible, he said.

“We talk about forest resilience, ways in which the landscape has changed, ways in which it has not changed,” Hai said. “Now we can talk about visual arts, (early photographer) Seneca Ray Stoddard. There are very strong connections to visual arts at the Upper Works village. Many of the people working in the turn of the century time frame, that transition point, you had other people up here writing, John Burroughs, Richard Dana, all coming through the Upper Works.”

Richard Henry Dana Jr. wrote ”Two years Before the Mast,” and Burroughs was a naturalist and nature essayist.

“There are all these great stories,” Hai said. “They all intersect and in the middle of that intersection is the nine-bedroom Masten House.”

Nearby is the ghost town of Adirondac, where most buildings were flattened for safety concerns last fall, and will be removed this spring.

“The goal is to retain the chimneys and the footprints of the buildings,” Hai said. “We can continue to communicate to people what the community was like.”

MacNaughton Cottage, where Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was staying on a hunting trip when President McKinley was assassinated in Buffalo, is the only remaining building in Adirondac.

The historic Huntington Lodge is on the other end of the Newcomb ESF campus from the Masten House.

“The Masten House is part of a suite,” Hai said. “It’s an incredible asset. It’s a cool place. It compliments all the other resources we have here. It gives us a range of resources.”

The eight-bedroom Masten House near Henderson Lake was built in the late 1890s, and burned in 1926.

It was rebuilt in 1928 as a two-story mansion, Hai said, then renovated in 1990 by National Lead.

“We renovated it in 2013-2014; that configuration is nine bedrooms,” he said. “It was reconfigured for more privacy.”

The Masten House has a wide spectrum of uses, from teaching forest management and history, to the arts, he said.

“In four hours, we can walk people through 100 years of forest management,” he said. “You can look at what a one year (forest) regeneration looks like and a 100 year regeneration. We can put people in that educational experience, not just today, but what they would have seen in an entire cycle of forestry.”

They’re right in the middle of a historic and beautiful wilderness.

“There are all these amazing stories we can teach about, having them smelling, touching and feeling these subjects,” Hai said. “We’re having lots of fun with it. We put a lot of love into it and we’re excited about where it’s going.