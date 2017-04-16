New Experiences at historic Fort Ti

× Expand Copyright Fort Ticonderoga An aerial view of Fort Ticonderoga by photographer Carl Heilman II.

More events and more interactive exhibits are on tap at Fort Ticonderoga for the coming season that starts Saturday, May 6.

The fort now lets visitors interact with 1800s shoemakers, bakers and others who made up the day-to-day life at the stone fortress.

Their guests can explore historic trades shops to step into colonial New France, fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill said.

“From shoemaking, to tailoring, to carpentry, they can learn the trades that supported the massive French army,” she said. “A visit is an interactive, multi-faceted experience. It’s exploring the beautiful gardens, finding adventure in our events, marching with the Fife and Drum Corps, and learning about a historic trade.”

She said visitors can engage in a number of interactive experiences as they walk through the restored fort.

“They can immerse themselves in the history of Lake Champlain on a boat tour, and spend an afternoon in our exhibit galleries exploring our premier collections,” she said. “Fort Ticonderoga is a family destination and a center for learning.”

The fort has a new Worlds At War exhibit this year that provides more extensive insight into the year 1757, and the significance that year has to assemble military alliances, including the largest gathering of native peoples in North America that were part of the 1757 campaign at the fort.

× Expand Copyright Fort Ticonderoga A carpenter works on a project at Fort Ticonderoga in one of the site’s new interactive displays.

This year it’s 1757 at Fort Ticonderoga, a year when France controlled the strategic fortification known as Carillon and later named Ticonderoga, and vied against the British for control of North America.

Hill said guests will discover the real story behind Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Last of the Mohicans” book as French soldiers, Canadian militia, and native warriors make ready with their weapons of war to take the fight for New France to British-held southern Lake George.

This year the fort has a free mobile app for iOS and Android that will guide guests across the decks of the fort to learn more about the cannon there, considered to be the largest collection of 18th century artillery in the western hemisphere.

“New in 2017, we mean 1757, is an artillery park,” Hill said. “You can blast back into the past every day at 2 p.m. for an artillery demonstration like none you have ever seen. Artillerymen’s work was half art and half science, carefully measuring powder, wadding, and iron cannon balls, to make powerful, perfectly-aimed shots.”

New programs are “Guns by Night” and “Defend the Fort” on summer evenings and “Beyond Bullets and Bades,” in which visitors can handle 18th century weapons.

Hill said the fort has established an Artillery Laboratory on the second floor of the Mars Education Center inside the grounds.

× Expand Copyright Fort Ticonderoga A young guest learns 18th century sewing techniques at an interactive station at Fort Ti.

The fort also has the 60-foot M/V Carillon tour boat, with a dock located at the 1826 Pavilion, and the King’s Garden, a recreation of the original vegetable and flower gardens at the location.

Open to the public since 1909, Fort Ticonderoga preserves North America’s largest 18th-century artillery collection, 2,000 acres of historic landscape on Lake Champlain, the Carillon Battlefield, and the largest series of untouched 18th-century earthworks surviving in America.

Hill said Fort Ticonderoga has about 75,000 visitors each year, but attendance was up 8 percent last year.

“We expect to continue this strong growth into 2017,” Hill said. “We think Fort Ticonderoga is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Our sweeping vistas of Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondack Mountains, combined with views of Lake Champlain, make for a picture perfect day, every day.”

Fort Ticonderoga is open daily from May 6 through Oct. 29, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. General admission tickets to Fort Ticonderoga can be purchased online at www.fortticonderoga.org or on site at the admissions booth on arrival.