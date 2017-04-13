On the picturesque shore of Lake Champlain... lies the oldest boy’s camp in the country

× Expand Photo provided A moment shared between campers and their leader on Camp Dudleys 500 acre campus in Westport.

Summer along the shores of Lake Champlain offers plenty of opportunities for recreation, education and general summertime fun.

On the shores just south of the hamlet of Westport lies a summer haven where young men have gathered for more than 100 years — not just from around the state — but the nation and the world itself.

They all come to be part of a summer camping excursion which weaves programs in athletics, outdoors, arts and spirituality together to provide a unique boy’s camp experience.

It must have worked, as this is the home of the oldest boy’s camp in the United States, Camp Dudley, drawing more than 325 campers in each of two three-and-one-half week sessions with a staff of around 200 per session, serving young men from ages 10 and a half to 15.

‘The Other Fellow First’

A fabled history

The Dudley story started almost 133 year ago, when Sumner F. Dudley, an employee of the Young Mens Christian Association (YMCA) in the New York City area, was in search of a summer activity in 1885.

“He wanted to give boy’s the chance to get into the woods and show them an alternative lifestyle from the city,” Matt Storey, current director of Camp Dudley, said. “It proved to be a success.”

Dudley was backed by a pair of gentleman, George Peck and Rudolph Leypoldt, to create the Boy’s Camping Society.

Dudley also helped to create numerous programs for his summer program, including swimming, boating, canoeing and hiking along with a spiritual component.

“He created the foundation for today, where we are based on offering a real balance of different programs that allow a kid to experience many things in any given day,” Storey said. “There is a sports component, a stage component, an outdoors-woods component and a spiritual component, which I think is very unique. It’s not a specialized camp, we just want to expose the kids to all of these amazing things that can’t necessarily get at home.”

In 1885, the camp was run in Newburgh, N.Y., located just outside the metropolitan area.

“The camp bounced around over the first few years and in 1908 they found a home here in Westport at Barber’s Point,” Storey said. “Eventually, they moved to the current site and were able to purchase more land and expand to where we are now.”

The oldest building on the campus is the Avery Boathouse, which was constructed in 1917. The newest building is still in the process of being completed.

The camp has also grown into an independent entity.

“The camp eventually became an independent YMCA establishment so we were not affiliated with any other local branch. It also changed status in the late 1960’s and about two years ago, along with the YMCA, we all made the decision to break and become an independent 501-C-3.”

Currently, the camp is scattered over 500 acres, with 81 cabins and 80 other support buildings. Campers from 32 states were represented last summer along with campers from 11 different countries.

And, while the camp has modernized over the past several years (solar paneling, etc.), there is one rule that will not change.

“No electronics,” Storey said. “I think this is a really important part of the camping experience. When they have their phones, their focus is on something else. For them to get a break from electronics is important and refreshing. When you see these kids come in and get that break, it is like a huge pressure is relieved from their shoulders.”

Second camp added

Another step forward for the camp has been the acquisition of a second camp across the lake in Colchester, Vt., this one being a camp exclusively for girls named Camp Kiniya.

Kiniya was founded in 1919 when Helen Van Buren founded Camp Kiniya in hopes of giving “a safe, loving, and quality camping experience for girls.”

Dudley started working with Kiniya in 2004, naming it Camp Dudley at Kiniya, combining, “Kiniya’s heritage and traditions with Dudley’s extensive programs, including leadership and spirituality.” The camp officially opened for its first summer under the new name in 2006.

“This camp has been a God-send for us ever since,” Storey said.

Getting “the number”

A tradition that links all those who have been a part of the Camp Dudley legacy is: “the number.”

“It started with George Peck, who was given the number one,” Storey said. “Surprisingly, Sumner Dudley never had a camp number.”

Storey’s number is 13,804, which he uses as part of his signature on correspondence to fellow campers or the community at general.

“Everyone remembers and talks about their numbers,” Storey said. “It’s a great sense of pride for everyone who has been a part of Camp Dudley as a camper, leader or employee. It’s a cool identifier for anyone who has been here.”

In the fall edition of Camp Dudley News, Ken White (number 9,137) shared an experience about sharing numbers with alumni at a basketball game where he and his grandson (Griffin, number 22,547) ran across a familiar face who they found out was an old leader named Ike (number 12,467).

“Upon introducing Ike to Griffin and exchanging camp numbers, it turns out that all three of us have numbers ending in the digit, 7,” White said.

“It links all the campers to each other,” Storey said. “Families share their numbers, and we have reached the point where we have fifth generation campers here.”

× Expand Photo provided Camp Dudley makes ample use of the Adirondacks, including Lake Champlain for boating, swimming and more.

Family & tradition

Storey himself is a part of a family tradition of Dudley numbers, with his father having been a camper and his son, Carter, currently attending.

“My dad would come here and as a little guy, I was here for every family reunion every summer and I knew I was going to be a camper here,” he said. “When I finally became a camper, it was just remarkable. There was a kid from California in my cabin and I could not believe it. I lived with people from different backgrounds and areas and it was an amazing part of my camping experience.”

Storey learned about the chance to return to Camp Dudley as director while living in Williamstown, Mass.

“I owned my own business and we had just fully renovated a house, so we felt we were set up,” Storey joked. “When I heard there was an opportunity to come here as director, it was like a childhood dream. When you went to camp and you loved your experience, someday you want to be part of that as a career. It was the job of a lifetime, and I jumped at the opportunity.”

Storey, his wife Jessica, and their three children made the move from what he called, “an 8,000-town to an 800-town,” as Matt became the camp director in 2010.

“Carter goes to camp here now and the girls go across the lake,” he said. “I think their being in camp has helped me because I know what it is like to be a parent and how to talk with them about what they want and need out of me as a director. My kids being part of the programs has been terrific.”

The Other Fellow First

In providing camp programs for his own children and the hundreds of others who come through the gates of Camp Dudley and Kiniya, Storey said there are four words that guide everything he, the leaders and employees of the camp base their decisions on: “The Other Fellow First.”

“That is the motto of camp,” Storey said. “It is brought into everything that we do.

“We have these amazing assets and the ability to connect people with programs,” he continued. “We always have to be thoughtful about growth but not put our summer camps in jeopardy.”

To help with growth, Dudley has formed a number of partnerships with schools from New York City and Newburgh — where it all began — for leadership and character development programs; a 100-day leadership program for youth who are between high school and college, along with an international program.

“That’s just a tiny part of the whole program,” Storey said. “What it all comes down to is making sure we run the best summer camp we can and make sure we keep the Other Fellow First.”

× Expand Photo provided Camp Dudley Director Matt Storey.

A sense of community

Storey said one of his major goals when he arrived was to put the “Other Fellow First” by reaching out to the local communities which have supported the camp over the past 100-plus years.

“I want to make sure we are a good neighbor with the town and the local schools,” he said. “We host a county-wide youth soccer tournament here every year that brings over 700 people in. It’s really amazing to see.”

Locally, the camp has helped house Special Olympics, high school track, cross country and soccer games for Westport and ELCS/WCS combined teams, youth soccer and baseball programs, AAU basketball, North Country School events, emergency volunteer training facilities, a water safety day for Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, staff training days for Moriah Shock, referee meetings, leadership training days for Westport students in sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth grades and local usage of their Stacy Brook Trail off Stevenson Cemetery Road.

Storey said the camp has also made sure they give local youth the chance to take advantage of what the camp has to offer in the summer.

“Locally, we gave out around $90,000 in scholarships for kids within the area which gives them a chance to be exposed to others,” Storey said. “I feel that is a big part of the camp experience. Once you get these kids together, everything else leaves and doesn’t matter. Everyone there is uncomfortable and awkward at first, and it is within that discomfort where real growth can happen.”

Along with scholarships, Storey said the camp offers 60 summer jobs to local residents at a combined salary of around $270,000.

× Expand Photo provided An overview of Camp Kiniya.

The start of a new year

When it comes to the full-time job of maintaining, recruiting and scheduling the camp, Storey said the year always seems to have, “a real rhythm to it.”

“Sometimes it can feel like Groundhog Day, yet each summer is so incredibly different.”

Storey started his time line for the year with the season following camp.

“Fall is a time for travel and meeting with families — current families, past families and future families — and starting the fundraising activities,” he said. “There is a big push for fundraising at the year’s end.”

The start of a new year also starts the construction of the camp roster.

“We start to get into a lot of the enrollment process for the future campers and leaders who will be coming in the summer,” Storey said. “One of the amazing things about our camp is virtually all of the staff and all of the leaders are people who have come through the Camp Dudley system.”

The formation of camp will continue into the spring.

“Starting in mid-March we get focused on a lot of the paperwork and the work with the parents,” Storey said. “We start to focus on cabin placements and forming leadership teams.

“It’s also the time we get focused on our final push to have the over 90 buildings and 500 acres of camp ready to go,” he added. “This takes a lot of work and the team here is just remarkable. We are so lucky to have them.”

All of the hard work from September to May makes for many smiling faces when the first mini-van pulls up to the gates of Camp Dudley or Kiniya and a smiling young face emerges.

“Camp is the easy part,” Storey said. “You come in and you go through the routine you have set and you just thrive off of the energy these kids bring into camp. I always say it is like working all day on a huge meal and you sit down at the table and it takes 10 minutes to eat.”

Storey said he knows how important it is to keep the legacy of the camps and “The Other Fellow First,” alive.

“I am the 12th director in 133 years and I have this huge responsibility to keep things rolling along with a responsibility to keep the traditions alive,” he said. “And yet, you have the chance to create a new summer for these kids every year and at the end of every summer, you have to do a complete 100-percent rebuild to ensure those kids have the time of their lives each and every summer.”

× Expand Photo provided Youth participate in a variety of sports, including archery and lacrosse, at many different levels as part of the four pillars of a Camp Dudley summer.

A Dudley Day

Each morning starts out with a cannon blast and reveille followed by Chapel Talk and breakfast in Beckman Dining Hall at 8 a.m. The first two activity periods happen after inspection, followed by choice time and lunch. There is a rest period every day for a break in the action, then back to activities in the afternoon. There are three opportunities for swimming each day, as well as plenty of choice time to balance out the structured activity periods.

Dinner is served at 6 p.m. and every evening has a different feel. Wednesday and Saturday Night shows in Witherbee Hall, Council rings and divisional activities are decades old traditions that continue to this very day. Each day ends with a cabin or mass vesper, which is a time of the day when each camper gets to reflect on all that we have encountered.

— From CampDudley.org

Cabin Living

The Cabin is the nucleus of the Dudley Experience and each cabin is overseen by the Cabin Leader (who must be at least 18 and a high school graduate), a Junior Leader (16 years old) or Assistant Leader (17 years old) and in the Cubs, Plebes and Juniors, an Aide (15, the first year of leadership.)

Many of the summer’s most important experiences happen in the cabin setting. In the cabin group the Leader acts as the teacher, mentor, parent, brother and coach. Each cabin generally has 8 campers, which allows for excellent interaction between the leadership team and campers.

Every cabin at Dudley is unique and brings it’s own personality and traditions. They are named after colleges or universities, as well as some historic Dudley family names. This makes the cabin a true home for campers and Leaders allowing them to gel as a family unit.

— From CampDudley.org

Athletic program

The athletics program has three different components: Divisional Team Games, Team Majors, and Individual Majors. While there is an opportunity for boys to focus on some sports, we are a generalist camp and the boys will play sports that they are familiar with but they will also play sports that they may be learning for the very first time.

Divisional team games are broken into age groups and played in basketball, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, flag football, ultimate frisbee, water polo, track meets, and swim meets.

Team majors include specialized coaching from a staff of high school and collegiate coaches in soccer, basketball, lacrosse, baseball, flag football and ultimate frisbee.

Individual majors include archery, riflery, golf, tennis, rock climbing, strength and conditioning, sailing, paddling, fishing and snorkeling.

— From CampDudley.org

Arts program

Primarily, the boys gain experience in the Arts through the Arts Majors Program, The Saturday Night Show, and the Wednesday Night Show. Dramatics and Music have been an integral part of Camp Dudley since it’s earliest days. In fact, our first full length production was in 1907!

The dramatics portion of our program is housed in Witherbee Hall – our nearly 500 seat theater built in 1925. The arts and crafts portion of our program takes place in the Brodie Arts & Crafts Building with dramatic views of Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains.

— From CampDudley.org

Outdoors program

Along with the Adirondack Park itself, Dudley boasts it’s own 300 acre wilderness area called Stacy Brook, which is home to lean-to camping sites, our yurt Leadership Village, and the High- and Low-Ropes Challenge Course.

All campers, no matter their age, gain outdoor experience during the summer through: a Cabin Overnight trip to one of our lean-to camping sites; a Low-Ropes Challenge Course experience, which may lead to additional experiences on the High-Ropes Challenge Course; opportunity to do the Farm to Table Arts Major; and additional outdoor programming that progresses in challenge as the boys get older.

— From CampDudley.org

Spiritual program

Each day starts with a Chapel Talk by a Leader or Staff member before breakfast. This is an opportunity to address the entire camp and give a short talk about a topic important to that person. Chapel Talks touch on values important to character and leadership development of the boys.

The day ends with a vesper…a cabin group discussion on various topics. At the start of the summer Leaders lead the vesper, but each boy in the cabin will eventually lead a vesper on a topic of his choosing.

On Sunday we have a chapel service in our outdoor chapel. Chapel speakers come from various faith backgrounds and experiences. The Chapel Services happen at noon every Sunday throughout the summer (except for the Parents’ Weekends). Services are open to the public.

— From CampDudley.org

Hymn Sing

Perhaps the highlight of every week. Hymn Sing happens on Sunday night when all of camp gathers in Witherbee Hall. Our alumni make it a particular point of emphasis to visit camp for a Hymn Sing during the summer. It’s kind of hard to explain so here’s a short video. Hymn Sings happen at 8:00 PM every Sunday (except for the Parents’ Weekends) and are open to the public.

— From CampDudley.org