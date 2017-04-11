Prose ... Adirondack Style

× Expand Retreat Tupper Lake Class

Poems posted on storefront windows in Saranac Lake or tucked into retail shelves and merchandise marked the surprise opening of PoemVillage.

The month-long blend of writing and performance art launched last year by the Adirondack Center for Writing worked to connect writers and readers, an act Executive Director Nathalie Thill says is intended to move, connect and inspire.

Words crafted by students and teachers, young and old, writers and non-writers, tucked everyday thoughts and hopes and dreams into short sentences delivered by surprise.

Pocket Poetry brought PoemVillage rhyme, musing and cheer to trays of patients at area hospitals. Small copies of the works poked from boxes of store merchandise.

The immense success of its foundational launch last April repeats again this year, poetry season with the advent of spring.

“We were expecting 50 poems. We received 420,” Thill said of their inaugural edition, a moveable book really, with pages pulled out and bound loosely by streets and glass.

Up they went, laid out in large type and printed on placards that lined windows of Main Street and side streets and along Broadway.

An adventurous group of Saranac Lake villagers claimed their own part in PoemVillage with a poetry Pub Crawl.

And village merchants hosted a Pocket Poetry hunt.

Thill said the Center for Writing here worked with Poem City creators in Montpelier, Vermont where a similar poetic arts performance project has run for five years now.

“The most important part of the program that drew me was that there is no selection or judging process,” Thill said.

“It isn’t about judging poetic merit; it is about celebrating poetry and most importantly, about celebrating community.”

The success both on the street and behind the posters was immense.

“Oh my, it was so amazing,” local author and storyteller Fran Yardley said, herself a member of the Center’s advisory panel.

“I had a little poem that was on the door of the Post Office Pharmacy, a family-run pharmacy now in their second generation here. It’s the pharmacy I’ve gone to for almost 40 years.

“But you could stop at any window on Main Street and find a poem. And I found I would pause at a time when I would normally just walk by. It invited me to stop and pay attention to a wonderful creative moment, a moment from someone else in our village. And I felt connected by that.”

The works came from 10 schools and 12 towns surrounding the Tri-Lakes communities. And some 40 local business organizations participated.

“It was more moving than I can say, to see hundreds of poems written by community members, young and old, hung in business store windows on Main Street. It wasn’t until I looked out my window to see people walking down the street and reading the poems that I realized that this program was so successful,” Thill said.

“I think it was successful for two reasons: it not only encouraged people to write poems in their community, it also had people reading poems all over town. There is nothing about this program that wasn’t incredible.”

The thing is, PoemVillage is just one of dozens of programs generated and run by the Adirondack Center for Writing.

Their goal has long been to connect readers and writers, to harness the pith that fuses written word and deliver it across a large human landscape.

Open Mic Nights in Old Forge run for three different months, last year in November, February and May. Local writers emcee each event encouraging spoken word and poem shares.

A Howl Story Slam series hosted in cooperation with North Country Public Radio shares a rich Adirondack penchant for storytelling in some 10 towns, and is expanding, from Canton to Watertown, Saratoga Springs to Jay and Plattsburgh.

The Poetry Alive! high school writing retreat launched 12 years ago draws 120 students to a day-long event where youth learn from performance poets and writers often called in from areas beyond the Adirondacks.

Diversity and fostering curiosity are part of the Adirondack Center for Writing repertoire, delivering flavors and tones in language from other cultures.

Jon Sands, a Brooklyn-based poet, worked with students at Poetry Alive! in Tupper Lake last year, mixing his gritty and winsome words along with his performance style, all fraught with images of life in a city.

The Center for Writing, he says, has been foundational in his life.

“I’ve been working with Nathalie Thill for over half a decade, and I’m always inspired by the breadth of their programming. ACW is not an organization that concerns itself with posturing or patting itself on the back,” Sands shared of his experience.

“They put their time and resources into making sure that literature is foundational in Adirondack life. They’ve had me teaching workshops in a federal prison, then surprising a high-school cafeteria with an impromptu poetry set, and then reading inside a packed theater. They’re trailblazers, and I’m grateful to have them as a gateway to the generous culture of the Adirondacks.”

There is more within the Center for Writing’s myriad of guest readings, conference offerings, writing and reading programs.

Adirondack Summer Shorts is part storytelling, part game and what Thill calls a narrative free-for-all.

The means all serve to encourage people who aren’t necessarily storytellers or writers, Thill says.

“With PoemVillage, we were trying to engage, to encourage people who had never written a poem to do it. And then to see that community members are writing. Literature as a field nationally has a hard time making its case,” she said.

It isn’t like astrophysics or draft engineering or writing computer code. But any field would be impossible were it not for the connection between readers writers, a word and a phrase.

“We’re saying this is not something separate,” Thill charges.

“You do this every day.”

A keynote program designed for area writers falls into the annual cycle of Center for Writing events at Heaven Hill Farm where, in June, editors, publishers, agents and self-publishing experts gather to help writers reach into the world of publishing.

Having attended the Publishing Conference last year, Yardley is now nearly ready to release a book she began working on years ago.

“I went off to the Publishing Conference and I had submitted a chapter because they had brought in agents from New York. I had my 15 minutes with the agent, who was so wonderful and helpful.”

Within two months Yardley had an advance contract.

By early February, Yardley would submit her manuscript to a new publisher.

It is nearly ready to print.

“Part of it is the community, of needing to be around other writers for a full day,” Yardley shared of what brought her to the conference.

“Writing can be an isolating and a lonely venture, having such resource is invaluable. And what really got the ball rolling for me was the Adirondack Center for Writing. The networking possibilities are tremendous.”

As for Thill’s leadership and reach, Yardley sees it as invaluable to community.

“It’s a very rich program that she’s built.”

PARTICIPATE!

To find out more of what is in and around words, poetry, courses and events from the Adirondack Center for Writing this year, visit their website at : adirondackcenterforwriting.org

The annual Anne LaBastille Writers Residency Program is planned in October at Twitchell Lake and selects six writers through a formal application process; three are local and three come from applicants around the world.

Membership is $40 per year and supports the work of the non-profit group. Additional funding is derived from the Anne LaBastille Estate; grants from the New York State Council on the Arts and numerous businesses sponsors.

Excerpted from

If You Were On That Train

by Jon Sands

You wonder if it is okay

to clap your hands. If it is okay

to dance. The lady next to you

just took her coat off and walks the aisle

searching people in their eyes when she smiles.

She wears a thick South African accent,

and the world is inside the Quest train.

We swallow her story that could

just as easily be ours, since we all

entered through the same doors.

As if carried by the wind

she expands out into Atlantic Terminal

where her final proclamation echoes:

It was a good day!

None of this is a metaphor.

I’m writing because

it happened.

I saw it.

I was there.