Reliving history in the town of Saranac

× Clinton County Historical Association former director Melissa Peck (left) and town of Saranac Historian Jan Couture (right) stand in front of the former Saranac exhibit in the Clinton County Historical Association Museum in Plattsburgh in 2015. The exhibit consisted of old photos, posters and plates from previous Redford Picnic’s. Photo by Teah Dowling

As a child, Saranac resident Nick Carter ran into Redford’s annual community picnic full of excitement and joy year after year.

This truly was a family affair for Carter as he and his brothers helped their uncle Lloyd and Uncle Jim operate booths during the picnic.

Now the town supervisor, Carter still volunteers for the 161-year-old town of Saranac celebration.

“This event brings in the same people doing what their grandparents did,” Saranac Historian Jan Couture said. “It really encompasses our town’s heritage and families.”

The Redford Picnic, also known as the “15th of Redford” started back in 1855 when the Church of Assumption was dedicated.

The celebration consisted of a simple local feast of roast beef made by the ladies of the church.

Since then, the event has grown significantly to add several events and contests.

A celebratory mass kicks of the day. A picnic dinner of ham and roast beef follows.

Participants play games of chance, mini golf and coin tosses.

The most popular feature at the picnic, Carter said, is the 1890s-era Armitage-Herschell carousel, equipped with the original hand-carved horses and chariots.

To this day the ride, donated by a bankrupt traveling show more than 100 years ago, is still powered by a farm tractor.

× Expand Local author Sylvia Newman

SO MANY STORIES

Several photos of this historic artifact, along with other Redford Picnic traditions, can be found in one of local author Sylvia Newman’s history books that focus solely on the town of Saranac.

Newman was born in Merrill and raised in Peru before moving to Saranac, and penned two books called “The Life & Times in Olde Saranac: photos of Saranac’s past.”

“I wanted to preserve and showcase our town’s history,” Newman said. “So many people don’t know how life was here in the past.”

Newman stumbled across this history by knocking on doors and talking to lifelong residents.

One resident handed her an early 1900s black and white photo of 11 brothers and sisters standing in front of Hudson sedans at Herb Carter’s Hudson Car dealership in Saranac. The family appeared to be dressed in their Sunday finest: the boys in suits and the women in dresses.

× Expand This family was posing for a car commercial contest for Hudson Motors to see how many family members owned the most Hudsons. The family lost due to another family having more members.

Newman said the family took the photo for a car commercial contest that could be won by the family who owned the most Hudson vehicles.

Unfortunately, the family lost the contest because another family had more cars, said Newman.

Newman is in the process of working on her third historical picture book, featuring new stories from the past.

PLACE OF PRODUCTION

Couture said Saranac was also a heavy industrial town at the turn of the century.

“Most of our towns don’t have a lot of industries anymore,” she said. “It’s just interesting to find out how our town got to be where it is today.”

In the late 1800s, dams downriver from Redford powered iron forges here. Ore was mined at Lyon Mountain. Saranac iron, due to its quality, was used in the construction of ironclad warships during the Civil War.

The Redford Glass Company was one of the most prominent manufacturing sites in Saranac’s history.

In operation from 1831 to 1851, the Redford Glass Company was situated along the shores of the Saranac River.

Glass pieces, like window panes, were created by glass blowers at the company and sold across the country. The leftovers were used by employees to make glassware.

Known specifically for its sea green/aquamarine color, the glass is prized today among rare glass collectors across the United States, said Couture.

“We have the largest exhibit of Redford Glass in the state,” she said.

PRESERVING HISTORY

Couture is in the process of applying for a grant through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for a historic marker to recognize the Redford Picnic.

The goal is to place the marker near the Church of Assumption in time for next year’s celebration.

Couture’s overall goal is to showcase the history of each of the town’s hamlets, including Clayburg, Dannemora, Elisnore, High Bank, Moffitsville, Picketts Corners, Redford, Russia, Saranac Hollow and Standish.

“Our town is unique and filled with history,” Couture said. “Our goal is to preserve it and share it with everyone.”