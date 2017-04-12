× Expand rich redman

The spring sun and its extended days activate nature’s internal signals. The solar day length and warming soils bring life. Melting snows give way to a rediscovered earth, no longer white and hard, but soft muddy brown and growing green. The ground cracks open with the birth of dormant seeds. Green grass, tree buds, and red maple flowers appear, the continuation of earth’s life. Soon the insects will start doing their dance of life.

River temperatures will warm: 40 degrees, 45, and then 50. Our local valley rivers like Putnam Creek, the Boquet and Ausable will be stocked with brookies, browns and rainbows, feeding on the insect inhabitants of the water. Aquatic bug activity and trout all thrive and come to life. Mayflies and caddis will mate, dipping, bouncing and dancing over the surface dropping eggs, the next generation.

Stones will climb onto rocks and fly off in search of a mate. The feeding accelerates!

Slurping trout leave rings on the water, a bullseye. This means the 10 mile stare into the fly box for emergers and dry flies; the epitome, and the fly fishermen’s flight of fancy. You’ll need to cast up stream so the fly drifts through the targeted feeding area.

The Waters

Putnam Creek flows into Lake Champlain. It starts in the hills of Crown Point, near Grizzle Ocean and Thunderbolt Mountains, descending its way down through ponds and wetland flows. Nearing Crown Point village, it passes by the county fish hatchery, where some of the lives of the red-ribbon-lined rainbows, butter-bellied-browns and Crayola-speckled-brookies start their lives. Traveling through gravel and rocky wooded stretches, the grade goes horizontal. The flow slows as farm country appears.

Wooded wetlands supply nutrients to spawning areas where northern pike and other spring spawners like the rainbow and suckers come in. Later it could be the smallmouths. Each fish species has its temperature preference.

At the mouth of the creek, where fresh stream water meets lake water, boats will be trolling, trailing a spoon or two in search of a strike. Aboard are fishing sailors, dressed in winter gear to offset the cold water winds. With rod tips twitching from the action of the lure and anticipation of a strike in the minds of the ship’s captain and crew, the trolling motor churns as they slowly cruise the shoreline; planer boards gliding along each side, lines rigged and pulsing, ready for action.

Once darkness sets in, the boats are trailered and the crew is docked at a local watering hole, another pursuit underway. Along the shore, white bucket sitters will be lighting up the evenings along the Adirondack coastline with driftwood campfires; bullhead fishing. Just like fish, we all have our preferences too.

If solitude and mountain hikes are your thing, fishing the forks of the Boquet and many mountain tributaries in late spring, may get you a native brookie. Packing in for a day’s journey will get you into the clear waters, where a streamside lunch, hot coffee from the Thermos and a campfire can soothe your soul. The beauty of the boulders, stream currents that mesmerize and views to please the eyes abound. Working downstream, you may pick up a brown or rainbow if you know where to fish. The North Branch is preferred.

Below the old dam site is the large pool where the landlocked salmon lie. There is a chance you’ll get one if you try. Once again at the mouth, the flat liners are out beyond the sand bar trolling along the shoreline.

From the lakeshore, you can also catch trout and salmon just after the ice goes out. Heavy casting spoons will get the line to the fish. Ponds will be deicing and when the ice is no more, kayaks and canoes will skim the waters in search of trout.

As the lake flows north toward Canada, it passes the Ausable River. Here the famed West Branch flows from its head waters near Indian falls on the north side of Mount Marcy, while the East Branch originates near the Ausable Lakes, draining out places with names like Panther Gorge in Keene. Both branches flow down through rocky rugged sections, then through flat valley sand plains, further down through gorges and over falls and eventually meet at Ausable Forks where they continue the downward journey into the Champlain Valley, where the mountain runoff enters the lake.

The Ausable River has welcomed fly fishermen such as Ray Bergman, Lee Wulff and of course, Fran Betters to cast a line into its depths and hook into the wonder and joy of the river’s offerings. At times it seems every bend in the river is being swept by a fly line as a fisherman tries his or her luck; the downside of famous waters. But then again, I have been there when solitude was easy to find. The river was mine, the hatch was on and fish were rising everywhere. I was alone in my glory. Things are changing though.

Last year’s drought and lack of rainfall have taken its toll. Trout are cold water fish. Low flows and warm water are not the habitat that supports these fish. Cold water refuge sites, fish passage areas, stream restoration, bank stabilization, tree planting and reconnecting floodplains and wetlands to all of our rivers is critically needed so we have a cold water habitat future.

Stocked trout such as brookies, browns and rainbows will now call the river home once again. Holdover rates are slim.

More needs to be done than just stocking fish.

Stocking fish is putting a Band-Aid on a critical wound. It’s time to do some serious surgery on our rivers and restore them back to a more natural state. Native trout should be stocked solely where they can survive, with little competition. Browns and rainbows will always be stocked, due to the demand for fish and stream temperatures, but as conservationists, we must do all we can to keep the waters cold and clean, providing as near a self-sustaining home as possible, for Adirondack trout.

I find peace in walking a stream with fly rod in hand and seeing a trout rise and making rings in the water. A greater feeling comes to mind, knowing we can restore a river to a natural state where fish thrive.