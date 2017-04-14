Savoring the Sweet Adirondacks...One Drop at a Time

× Expand Each of the maple producers maintains a shop like this one at Hidden Hollow, where visitors may buy not only syrup, but an abundance of other maple products: sugar, cream, cotton candy, peanuts, popcorn, jelly, coffee and much more.

When an Adirondack maple producer awakes on a mid-winter morning, he needs a great deal of will power to peel back the blankets, plant bare feet on the night-chilled floor and plod to the wood stove. Embers in the bottom flush bright red as he swings open the firebox door, letting in a gust of air as he inserts fresh logs to warm the house. His flannel-clad elbow scrapes a small circle of frost from the kitchen window to reveal the 6 a.m. temperature: five degrees. If that’s above zero, he is grateful. He grabs a hot breakfast and cup of coffee, then layers up his outerwear, pulls on insulated boots, gloves and a cap that covers his ears. Not done yet, he steps out onto the porch, breathing in the morning quiet of the woods as caterpillars of snow crawl along the branches, and white cotton blankets the ground. He grabs the pair of snowshoes leaning up against the side of the house.

That snow isn’t going to quit any time soon, and he has his sugar bush to attend to, snow or no snow.

He’ll wade through miles of the fluff before he gets home, but it’s better that than a rocky slope glazed with ice, which would require him to strap spiked crampons to his boots.

Today’s job might be to run more tubing through the sugar bush, set some new taps, or check to see if a hungry bear has been gnawing on the lines. When all is ready for sugaring season, he must wait for the weather to start this year’s drama in motion. When will that day come, the time when the temperatures rise above freezing for a few days, with the nighttime mercury dipping below freezing? Will it last long enough to merit firing up the evaporator and other equipment in the sugarhouse? Or will it freeze again for more weeks of anxious waiting?

It makes any sensible person wonder, “Why would anyone expend so much effort and anxiety for a pancake topping?

After talking with numerous longtime maple producers over the years, I’ve heard similar responses from each. I’ve been told that it’s an addiction or a sickness. Bradley French, who learned the art in childhood from his father and in turn taught his son and his grandkids, agrees, creating a business, Maple Brook Farm, from their passion. They have 1,700 taps, made 800-900 gallons of syrup last year, mostly what is traditionally called “medium amber,” and expect to add another four or five hundred taps this year. When people talk to French about getting started in sugaring themselves, he warns them, “You’ll either love it or hate it!”

Charlie Metzger, a minister who had been turned on to sugaring from a parishioner at Thurman Baptist Church, was one who fell into the first category, and freely admitted that he’d become addicted to the art, boiling whatever kind of maple sap he could, wherever he served as pastor. When he was assigned to a church in a different part of the North Country, he set up his evaporating pans on concrete blocks on the parsonage lawn, and, just in case that didn’t provide enough fodder for the local gossip mill, he drove a tap into a telephone pole at the edge of the lawn and hung a sap pail from it.

This underscores a theme that runs throughout discussions with maple producers, most of whom admit to being enslaved by an obsession, addiction or sickness that compels them to push harder, do more, expand and, essentially, make more work for themselves.

Kirk Bassarab had never made syrup or participated in the process when he, with wife Kristy and daughter Ryleigh, launched a backyard sugaring experiment that yielded three gallons of the nectar.

That experience propelled him into a full-blown attack of what he calls “maple sickness” which eventually resulted in the family’s creation of Black Rooster Maple with a much larger sugar bush. He says, “You know, maple season is short, so then you spend the rest of the year thinking and planning how you will do more next year and do it better.” Now running 1000 taps, he admits to starting out very naïve and learning in a hurry by trial and error. The payoff for Bassarab? “When I taste the product, and when I share it with others and see them smile, or when I get to tell them things they don’t know about how it is made, that means everything.”

Many of today’s maple producers are following in family footsteps, sometimes working the ancestral sugar bush. In Thurman, a very small southern Adirondack town, Warren County’s four largest maple producers each shared with me the story behind his operation.

× Expand The Hidden Hollow Maple Farm Shop is well-stocked with mapley sweet goodies.

Charles Wallace grew up making syrup with his father, gradually assuming a larger role, until he and his wife now take primary responsibility for Hidden Hollow Maple Farm, both production and marketing. Wallace’s adult son provides a great deal of help, which is vital, since they all have “day jobs”. The Wallace family uses a traditional wood-fired evaporator, and their most popular product is a naturally dark maple syrup and tap more and more trees each year and participate in shows around the state.

× Expand Hot pancakes and fresh warm maple syrup are a Valley Road Maple treat that can’t be beat.

Mike Hill and Ralph Senecal both were brought up in families where sugaring was done. Hill, whose family home had formerly been a one-room schoolhouse, learned the art of sugaring from an uncle and, as a young boy, soon created his own mini-maple-farm, hanging buckets on trees and carrying the sap from each tree up a 40’ embankment to a sugarhouse that had been jerry-rigged from the school’s outdoor and outfitted with old stove fueled by an inverted jar of kerosene. Later he and Senecal pooled their efforts in syrup-making, starting by tapping trees along the streets of Warrensburg, eventually buying an established Thurman sugar bush that had been worked for over 150 years, most recently by a native who had worked it from childhood to well beyond his 90th birthday. Hill and Senecal established Valley Road Maple, and have greatly increased the number of taps. They are known for their award-winning candies and the pancake breakfasts served at Valley Road during events.

At Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Marc and Cheryl Kenyon pay tribute to family traditions as they sugar on land farmed by the Kenyon family for over 200 years. Kenyon’s grandfather, Oscar Kenyon, boiled sap in the very sugar house Marc uses today.

In his mind’s eye he sees Oscar skimming the sap and flipping the foam onto the floor, or adding a bit of butter to the evaporating sap to keep it from boiling over. Kenyon’s dad, Don Kenyon, ran the operation for years after Oscar, and when Marc and Cheryl took over, they named it Adirondack Gold Maple Farm. As a small hat-tip to Oscar, they still hang buckets on 100 of their trees.

Randy and Patrick Galusha’s grandmother, Stella Galusha, boiled sap in a kettle in her yard, so when they found three old maple taps and some coffee cans in their father’s barn, they decided they were going to make syrup, too. Their dad offered to help, and soon the whole family became addicted, learning more from neighbors and gradually upgrading the equipment and facilities at Toad Hill Maple. By the time Galusha graduated from college, he and his wife, Jill, were playing a major role in the sugaring, eventually taking over. In 2011 they completed building a stately new timberframe sugarhouse, and with a USDA grant, installed equipment with cutting edge technology to save labor and effect energy efficiency.

With Galusha recently retired, he and his wife are beginning to translate long-time dreams into reality: expanding the sugar bush, improving marketing, adding to the product line and enhancing the tourism draw. A “punkin chunkin’” trebuchet was built two years ago, and this year guests may take a wagon ride down a lane and over a traditionally-built timberframe covered bridge to visit the sugar bush.

Plan to visit one or more Adirondack maple farms in March this year. The Thurman maple producers and some neighboring farms, located twenty minutes from Lake George, open their doors 10 – 4 each of the last three weekends of March, and all of them welcome guests during New York State Maple Weekends, the last two weekends of the month. Hosts will offer talks, tours, and tastes of their all-natural products, and their shops will be overflowing with both traditional and innovative maple products: sugar candies, mustard, sugar, cotton candy, maple popcorn and peanuts, along with coffee, tea and souvenir clothing items. It’s sweet shopping and some great mountain hospitality. Devote a weekend to becoming immersed in the Adirondack tradition of maple and spend your night in a cozy B&B or one of the region’s fine hotels.

Find Thurman’s 2017 map and guide at ThurmanMapleDays.com and the NYS Maple Weekends guide at nysmaple.com/maple-weekend/About-Maple-Weekend/1.