Spring Bassin’

When New York State changed the black bass fishing regulations several years ago allowing anglers with a current NYS fishing license to fish for bass year round, I believe it opened up one of the most exciting freshwater angling opportunities in decades.

This regulation allows only immediate catch and release of large or smallmouth bass from Dec. 1 through the third Saturday in June the next year, which is the beginning of the regular bass season. And during the catch and release season only artificial lures can be used.

Finding bass on most lakes and rivers during the shoulder season will depend on the water temperature. The smallmouth spawning is usually more active in mid-40 degree waters in April. Primary locations will be in mud and gravel areas at depths of 20 feet, and as the water warms they will start to move into the shallows. The largemouth however begins its spawning in mid-60 degree water temperatures. Finding these staging areas will require a little running and gunning around the lake/rivers and a good electronic fish/depth finder unit will be quite helpful.

When the spawn begins the bass will move up onto the flats and into the bays. The biggest smallmouth I ever caught and released was taken in early May from a fallen subsurface tree on the north end of Schroon Lake. I was pitching a quarter ounce jig with a twin tail rubber grub trailer when the fish grabbed it. Fortunately, I had 25-pound test Spider Wire and a 7-foot heavy action flipping rod otherwise I don’t think I would have ever boated the smallie.

My fishing partner said my hands were shaking when we watch the scale go to 6 pounds, 4 ounces. What a fish — and neither of us had a camera. It was very tempting to put it in my live well — but I didn’t. I did go back to the area every year just in case.

How to catch and release

When I am fishing this early bass season I try not to harm the bass. I use a 3-foot fluorocarbon 12-pound test leader and a 1/0 circle hook baited with a Bass Pro Shop bright colored 4-inch Triple Ripple grub. If you are going to use a crankbait you should replace the trebble hooks with barbless single circle hooks. These hooks will also always hook the fish in the corner of its mouth. Also try not to use a net, use thumb and fore finger in the lower jaw and lift it carefully out of the water. It also would be better if you had a wet hand towel to lift the bass into the boat.

If it is a trophy bass and you want to have a reproduction mount for your wall, you will need to take its length and girth measurement (the fisherman’s law allows you to add an inch or two). Then take a good photo and weigh it. All this must be done carefully, quickly and then gently lower, not throw, the fish back into the water.

Where to go

All of the above works on any body of water that has a bass population, however the one I prefer is the 124.9 miles of fishable bass water of great Lake Champlain. This lake is bassy from Whitehall up to Canada. Actually on March 6, 1998 President Clinton signed a bill making Lake Champlain the sixth Great Lake. However, it was rescinded 14 days later. But it remains one of the country’s most popular bass fishing water.

Each year the professional bass angler trails make Lake Champlain one of their major tournament stops. This year, both the Bassmasters and the FLW pros will be competing here. Several years ago these touring pros voted Lake Champlain their 13th most favorite lake in the country to bass fish. Here are just a few of the good areas where you can spend the catch and release season on this “Great” Lake.

I highly recommend, unless you know Lake Champlain very well, to get a very good set of maps. I still use mine every time out. Now let’s look at how I have had successfully caught and released fish from South Bay to Plattsburgh (Definitely not a day trip.)

What time of year I start depends on the weather, but usually I will begin in mid-May or early June. My first stop is at South Bay where I launch and, using the trolling motor only, work my way east toward the railroad bridge fishing the water chestnuts. There are days when I never have to leave this bay. From here I will head south toward Whitehall down to the small island on the east side. Fish the backside of this island where you will find a lot of sunken trees. This is definitely a heavy line area.

From here I head north a few miles to the Galax Marsh on the eastern shore which is one of my favorite early season largemouth spots. Here I have actually caught largemouth dragging a weedless rubber frog across the chestnuts. Continuing north just before the Narrows of Dresden on the eastern side is Barret Bay. Work your way into the bay along the weed edges and all the way around to the high stone wall. Now cross back over on the western shore and fish your way to the end of the high wall. Work it back and around to the little bay. This little bay is definitely a spawning area for largemouth.

Continuing north the area from the Ticonderoga boat launch to Westport is also bassy in the spring and summer. It is in this stretch where I weighed in my biggest 5 bass tournament limit of 24 pounds of smallmouth and spring fishing here can produce plenty of heavy photographic bass. You don’t have to go far from the launch to find good spawning areas. Back on the New York side about two miles north is Putnam Creek. I have had the best luck on the outside of the creek, but if there is enough water go in carefully using your trolling motor and make long casts with a spinnerbait or Chatterbait.

Continuing north is Bulwagga Bay where you can spend a whole day fishing. It is a lake of its own. Be careful when going in: just follow the buoys. In the spring I start all the way in the back in the weeds which usually is a very good largemouth spawning area. Also work the rocky weedy area shoreline along the railroad tracks.

Across from Bulwagga there are several prominent stony points where you will find smallmouth. These are Chimney, Elm, Oven and Potash and just a mile or so farther north is Rock Island which attracts both small and largemouth.

To fish the Willsboro and Plattsburgh area I will usually launch at the Willsboro launch and start right at Willsboro Point. From there I head across to the Vermont side which is primarily smallmouth country. Also back on the New York side is also smallmouth country from Valcour to and beyond Plattsburgh. If you have the time there are all types of structure/weeds that house some excellent bass fishing.

NOTE:

I believe that Lake Champlain attracts the most bass tournaments than any other body of water in New York. It is truly a bass factory. There will be two big dollars pro tournaments returning to Plattsburg this year: the Costa FLW Tour June 22 and the Bassmasters Elite July 27. If you really would like to see what great fishing Champlain has to offer go to a few of the daily weighs-ins and you will see just how Bassy Great Lake Champlain really is.