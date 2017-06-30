The road not traveled... anymore

× 1 of 2 Expand Caleb Kenna × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

LAKE PLACID — Almost like a curved spine, the Northville-Placid Trail bisects dense wild forest flanking the entire length of Hamilton County.

Both storied and emergent, the NPT was envisioned by the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) as it formed in 1922 when their mission to “open, develop, extend and maintain trails for walkers and mountain climbers” came to be. According to a succinct history of the trail written by ADK’s Education Programs Coordinator Seth Jones, trail clearing was put in motion by ADK’s first chairman of Trails, Camps and Shelters Committee, William G. Howard that year and completed in 1924.

In 2014, to mark the 90th anniversary, Jones chronicled some trailblazing history, describing the two men who set and readied the route.

Hired by Howard, Jones said, Edwin M. Noyes and Howard Rowe were both from Long Lake.

A World War I veteran, Noyes was diagnosed with tuberculosis and advised to spend time outside, Jones relayed.

“He ended up getting a job surveying old state lines and mapping the ‘Great Burn’ before being hired .. to work on the (Northville-Placid) Trail.”

The Adirondack Park’s first trail borrowed spurs of old logging roads, paths to good fishing spots and fur-trapping lines.

TO GET SOMEPLACE NO ONE HAD GONE BEFORE

Jones found only 25 percent of what eventually became the now 138-mile NPT was blazed from dense forest in 1922 and ‘23.

The ADK coordinator unearthed a letter Noyes wrote to the Museum at Blue Mountain Lake explaining that: “There were Indian trails, old military trails, animal trails and trails made by local people on trap lines for access to fishing and some probably just for the hell of it, to get someplace no one had gone before just to see what was there.”

A REMARKABLE, FINE RECORD

By January of 1925, ADK meetings reported in the Ticonderoga Sentinel noted the trail crew had cleared “105 miles ... from Northville to a point near the foot of Long Lake.”

The Sentinel recorded Noyes and Rowe’s progress, saying they “made a remarkable fine record, considering the extremely unfavorable weather conditions which they encountered, with rain every few days up to the time they quit work on Sept. 20th (1924).”

ADK’s report to the Ticonderoga paper suggests there was not “sufficient time” for the crew to work further north.

“But we are pleased to report that the Conservation Commission co-operated to the extent of clearing a considerable mileage on the north end of the trail, because this part ... tied in with trunk line trails maintained by the commission (early incarnation of the DEC). The result is that the Northville-Placid Trail is in good condition for practically its entire length, with the possible exception of a very few miles near the foot of Long Lake.”

ADK reported spending $133.50 for 5,000 circular metal trail markers and $1,089.25 for labor on the Northville-Placid trail in 1924.

An additional $7 was spent on “equipment for trail work.” ADK conveyed NPT to New York State in 1927.

MOVING OFF ROAD

Work maintaining NPT and updating campsites and lean-tos has continued since with emphasis in the past decade moving some 20+ miles of the southern sections away from paved roads.

ADK Executive Director Neil Woodworth said their efforts in concert with DEC have now eliminated all the road walking sections.

“We took advantage of newly acquired state lands and put the trail in the woods,” he said.

“We basically were able to relocate 14 or 15 miles of trails and it puts hikers in a new Wilderness area. That whole road walking experience is gone.”

In 2013, DEC announced that the NPT section along Benson and Godfrey Roads were replaced with a 7.3-mile trail in the Silver Lake Wilderness.

“Additionally the trailhead for the southern terminus of Northville-Placid Trail was moved to Waterfront Park in the village of Northville,” DEC said.

In the fall of 2015, DEC and ADK rerouted another 5.5 miles of road walking, moving the NPT west of State Route 30.

Besides a stringer bridge to cross Stony Creek, Woodworth said rerouting work is finished.

“Once we get that bridge done, I think we’ve completed the work,” Woodworth said.

Through the past seven years, DEC estimates it spent “more than $300,000 of Environmental Protection Fund stewardship monies on reroutes, footbridge construction, basic maintenance and other improvements” on the NPT.

ADIRONDACK SPINE

Reaching north from Northville to Benson through Piseco into the Cedar River Flow, the trail leans east to Blue Mountain Lake and pushes along Long Lake through Ouluska Pass into Duck Hole at the corners of Franklin and Essex Counties. It crosses the Chubb River before tumbling to a northern entrance -- or exit if you hiked north -- on the outskirts of Lake Placid.

The sinuous trek weaves around and beneath Seward and Great Range summits, rising and falling over primarily lower elevations uncovering in its path dozens of lakes, streams and hidden forest ponds. It follows much of the length of Long Lake and a winding stretch of the Cold River, deep between the mountains.

FIRST AND LONGEST

Northville-Placid is not only the first but also the longest trail in the Adirondack Park, over 138 miles if you count the two-mile walk from the forest’s edge at Averyville Road to the historic Lake Placid train station on Station Street.

Tackling NPT overnights and terrain offers a 10 or 12-day trek often in solitude through some of the most remote forest areas and pristine lake settings in the eastern United States.

But it is not a hike to take without a compass; good maps plus confident mapping skills; wilderness cooking and cleaning prowess; shoes that can withstand river crossings; many days worth of food and water; a sleeping bag; a tent; bug spray and a solid plan.

The Adirondack Mountain Club has an entire hiking club, the Northville-Placid Chapter, dedicated to providing information about the trail, summer stewardship events, hiking trips to sections of it, as well as reports on shuttle services.

The NPT Chapter has a descriptive map online, divided into 10 trail sections, 12 to 16 miles each, marking important and some historic spots along the way.

ADK is publishing an updated book version of the trail guide this year; it went to print in late April.

Also recommended by the NPT Chapter is the National Geographic Northville-Placid Trail Map, a waterproof, tear-resistant topographic map available at local gear shops and online: natgeomaps.com/northville-placid-trail

To research overnight or through hikes along the Adirondack Park’s longest, most remote trail, visit nptrail.org

To join the Adirondack Mountain Club: www.adk.org

The Northville-Placid Trail Facebook page is also a popular place to swap stories and questions, or gain invaluable insight for through hikers.

facebook.com/groups/110755895608272