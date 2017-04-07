The Beauty of wood is reflected in his art

× The creative process at work for a new design. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Eain Tierney sat surrounded by the rustic and fine furniture he’s created in his shop and thought about what he’ll design next.

The Ticonderoga man’s work emphasizes the beauty and natural features of wood as he builds a functional piece of furniture.

Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design is at 13 Summit Street in Ticonderoga, in a huge, barn-like building filled with tools, wood and furniture.

Everywhere you look there are tables, chairs, beds, entertainment centers and other décor in unique designs.

× Eain Tierney prepares a piece of wood for cutting in his furniture shop in Ticonderoga. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“This is the wood shop,” Tierney explained to a visitor. “This is where all the action takes place.”

His newest acquisitions are a bench-top mortiser and 10-inch table saw.

“We can plane up to 20 inches wide,” he said. “We have the capabilities to do just about anything.’

A storage bin for wood takes up a whole room.

“We have two other barns in Chilson,” he said. “We have timbers of standing sizes, oak, birch, hickory, butternut, hemlock, white cedar, red cedar.”

× Looking for an unusual piece of wood for the next project. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

He recently acquired some 15-foot-long hemlock logs.

“Most of the stuff, when I get it, I have no idea what I’m going to do with it. Then one night I realize what it can be.

“Butternut is gorgeous wood to work with and I have some tiger maple.”

Tierney got his industrial engineering degree from Binghamton University, and he’s incorporating the knowledge gained from his education along with the passion he refined as an adolescent into each design.

He’s been running the shop as a business for more than a year.

“Things have been going good,” he said. “I got out of college and started the business.”

He said wood design has been a lifelong advocation for him.

“My passion started in high school,” he said. “I’d come home after school and go in the barn and build stuff. This place was a business idea much after the fact.”

× Planing wood as another piece of furniture is created. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Now his days are spent running saws, sanders and hand tools to capture intricate designs.

“I enjoy making tables the most,” he said. “I like to take ugly wood and make a table out of it. You have to find your niche.”

His work comes from a fundamental love of the outdoors and the beauty of wood. Tierney belonged to the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and going on several long distance backpacking/canoeing wilderness treks.

He recently made some unique hickory chairs for a client.

× Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“I like the industrial look,” he said. “My main goal is to set the trend for rustic furniture. It’s been the same for 120 years. You have a gorgeous piece of wood but it also happens to be a chair or a table. Functionality is secondary.

“I’d like to bring back the age of heirlooms. You’re inspiring people to appreciate wood.”

He just made cutting boards from mahogany and hard maple.

“I want people to appreciate wood as much as I do,” he said. “What I’d like to do is showcase the intense natural beauty of wood in an exhibit that just happens to also serve as a chair or a table.”

Now he has some red oak logs to work from.

“I’m blending form and art,” he said. “I want it to be a bigger picture than furniture. I want to make wood cool again. That’s my purpose in exhibiting.”

He strives to make his work the highest quality.

“I use less joinery; instead of using screws, cut a hole, use a wedge.”

He tries to make his work environmentally conscious, using sustainably cut wood as much as possible.

× Checking cutting boards made with scraps of wood. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“I want to do my best to optimize using waste-wood,” he said. “It’s a trickle-down, use every piece of it. I use natural finishes.”

An edge of a board might become a candle holder, instead of being discarded, he said. Other scraps become cutting boards and bookends.

There’s also a story in how he finds the wood he uses.

“I try to use all dead, laying on the ground, wood,” he said. “We found wood while camping that I used. It was going to be firewood.

“Every piece of wood has a story behind it. Maybe it was on top of a mountain and I had to hike two miles to get to it.”

He makes four lines of furniture: Primitive, traditional Adirondack, rustic Adirondack, and modern rustic.

And there’s a bonus for purchasers of his art.

“I put a lifetime warranty on all my furniture,” he said. “Bring it in and I’ll fix it for free.”

His website is at tierneyadirondack.wixsite.com/rusticdesign and his email is tierneyadirondackrusticdesign@hotmail.com.