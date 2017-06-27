Veteran Craftsmen Bob Tompkins and Bruce Handley

The Adirondacks are home to mountains, streams, forests and farm fields. All of us living today enjoy the bounties of the land and waters by relying on our farmers, ranchers, orchardists and fishermen for food. Some of us supplement our dinner table by being self-reliant; we hunt and fish for wild foods. From river stocks of brook trout, browns, and rainbows, to forest and field fed grouse, turkeys and whitetails, all are part of living with, and off the land.

American history is rich with the trades of craftsmen and women that used the natural resources of the forest, wetlands and farm fields. Handmade items include woven baskets, guide boats and canoes, whittled duck decoys and calls, gun stocks and fishing rods. Camps were furnished and fashioned with oak, maple and birch bark furniture. In our area, it was the Adirondack style furniture that adorned the great camps that housed city folk and “sports” that came to hunt and fish the local mountains and enjoy its wild delicious bounty.

Living off the land required fishing and shooting skills. Along with these land and water hunting skills, the proficiency of maintaining and repairing guns, rifles, rods and reels was required. Equipment needed to be ready for use. The skills of building, repairing and restoring were mandatory to survive life in the woods. Many of those once required talents and skills have been lost, devoured by an era of consumerism.

How times have changed! The mantra seems to be to throw it out and get a new one; plastic everything, pressed chip board furniture and imported goods. The “Buy American and Local” theme seems to apply to some foods and crafts, but very little else, including cars and pickup trucks.

Sadly, we are losing the art of creating, building, repairing, restoring and preserving our historical sporting past.

Age has a way of enhancing an appreciation for the past. History, tradition and quality goods are more important than quantity. For many, repairing, restoring, renewing, and just plain old building your own is more fun and important than buying new. In addition, it’s a way to preserve some of our traditions and history.

Adirondack hunting, fishing, and camp life history buffs still exist. There are books galore to sooth away long North Country winters. Fishing and hunting from the warmth of the couch, while the soothing glow of the woodstove bakes our bones, works! Many of us still appreciate homegrown quality, and then there are some who create it and restore it.

I know of two such gentlemen, who I am privileged to call friends, who build, repair and restore our heritage: Bob Tompkins of Moriah and Bruce Handley of Cadyville.

The Rod Restorer Bruce Handley lives to the north in Cadyville. This seasoned gentleman served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1957.

Bruce worked on radar equipment during the early Cold War period, spending time in Iceland installing and repairing radar towers and equipment. He maned the very specialized equipment that kept an American eye in the sky, always on watch for Soviet Union aircraft.

During his military deployment, he worked on General Electric equipment. GE was impressed with his workmanship, and after his discharge, they offered him a sweet position. Adventure loomed!

Mr. Handley went to work for General Electric in places like Florida, where he was involved with the early space age equipment that ended up sending a man to the moon in July of 1969. Bruce was one of the early pioneers in the space age time. Living on the coast of Florida and working on space age technology made his dreams possible. One of those was driving a Corvette, of course.

As an electrical wiz, and fly fishing aficionado, Bruce has travelled the United States for work and fishing pleasure. While working in Wyoming he had the opportunity to fly fish the Green River, a fly fisherman’s dream location. He fished the waters before they became famed, when the only other souls on the stream were range cattle. From casting a large salmon fly on a number of rivers in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia for Atlantic salmon, to flying in a helicopter to fish salmon rivers on the Kola Peninsula in Russia, he has done it all.

Eventually, due to potential and threatening cut backs at GE and looking for permanence, he settled in the North Country, where he worked for GE doing x-ray, cardiac, and CAT scan repair and maintenance for hospitals throughout the region for more than 25 years.

His home waters now are the Saranac River in Clinton County, where he pursues trout and salmon with a bamboo fly rod.

× Expand Rich Redman

Bruce is an avid reader of fishing history. His man cave library and collection is unique. Books about stream bug ecology to salmon rod restoration, line the organized book shelves, thanks to his lovely wife Carla, a librarian. His tiny basement work shop is a collection of old rods needing repairs, cork grips, various guides, keepers, and other fly rod parts in bins, along with spools of tying threads, strippers and varnishes to make those Calcutta and Tonkin Bamboo Cane rods sparkle and shine.

Some of Bruce’s bamboo rod restorations include an historic Orvis late 1800’s or early 1900’s period, three piece two tips, 10 ½ foot rod. This beauty has an Eggleston reel seat, which shows a patent date of 1882. This six strip sheet cork rod grip is attached to a six strip bamboo shaft that sports English style nickel silver snake guides.

This Orvis rod was built to cast silk fly lines. The Orvis Company is the oldest fly rod manufacturer in the United States, and is headquartered in Manchester Vermont.

A second classic bamboo beauty fly rod Bruce has rejuvenated and restored is a rare 1899, eight strip J.G. Landman, sold via Abby and Imbrie, which is stamped on the copper butt cap. The Landman Company was in Brooklyn N.Y. This very rare 10 ½ foot, 3/2 rod shines with a nickel silver reel seat that is stamped with an 1881 Pritchard patent date, and an 1888 sliding band on the grip.

Restoring rods is a master art form.

Restoration is an art of patience. First you must log in the old rod. This involves photographing and drawing out the exact locations of all the components, guides, spacing’s, hook keeper, silk thread colors for the wraps, locations and number of wraps, cork spacing of the grip, number of cork rings, etc.

× 1 of 3 Expand Rich Redman Abby and Imbrey Rod × 2 of 3 Expand Rich Redman Patent 1881 × 3 of 3 Expand Rich Redman Orvis 6 strip Prev Next

From there the rod is taken apart, and the parts are catalogued and filed. Missing parts need to be replaced. The rod shaft is stripped of the old varnish, ferrules are refurbished, cork grips replaced or repaired, reel seats reconditioned, and once all this has been completed, it’s rebuild time.

The detailing is exquisite and demanding; thread counts must match originals along with thread colors. All the guides are installed where they were originally. The wraps of silk thread are matched for colors and hold the guides in place. Intermediate and signature wraps are also replaced with fine silk threads.

To really appreciate what this man does you must be a fishing history and bamboo fly rod geek. Yes, I fall into that category. The history of fly rod manufacturing and sporting equipment is special, especially when much of it started in New York.

× Expand Rich Redman Bob Tompkins

The Builder Bob Tompkins served in the Marines from 1968 to 1972, stationed both in the United States and Puerto Rico. He was a Sergeant with the Corps. Using his mechanical talents he became a mechanic and heavy equipment operator.

After his discharge, he worked at a machine shop for about a year in Lake Luzerne, and then went to an Adirondack forest product company, Finch Pruyn Co. Inc. For 30 years Bob worked and lived in the Queensbury, Glens Falls area. He used his time off to build a retirement log home in Moriah. He is now, so called “retired” and lives in his cabin in his hometown of Moriah.

For the last three years he has been Commandant of the Marine Corps League for the Essex County Leathernecks. These “jar heads” help with funerals for their brothers and sisters in arms, and contribute to other community en deavours like a scholarship program at local schools. The latest tentative project is trying to procure the President’s own Marine band along with the Marine rifle team to perform in Ticonderoga later this summer or fall. There may be 125 Marines performing.

× 1 of 2 Expand USMC green Adirondack Chair × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Bob started building Adirondack chairs, love seats, decks and deck furniture along with assorted cabinetry in 1973, while living down south. After moving back to Moriah, he built a workshop. Using local woods he cuts, shapes, mortises, sands and transforms the Adirondack forest growth into works of art: cabinetry, wooden canoe repairs and his special Adirondack style camp comfort chairs. His proud Marine Corps heritage shows in many of his projects. One of those is an Adirondack chair with the USMC emblem carved into its grain.

“I hope to get at making a Harley theme love seat for late spring. It will sport Harley colors and maybe a logo,” Bob mentioned. He did restore and modify an old cabinet with Harley colors and signage that is now part of the work bench in his shop.

His precision and patience shows in every piece he creates. As a hunter, he has his collection of guns and rifles. He does his own gun work, cutting down barrels, refinishing stocks, installing scopes and new sights, etc. He repairs all of his own equipment. He is considering getting a Federal Firearms License, (FFL) so he can work on other’s equipment, because he just loves to do the work and keep old guns working.

When not in his shop, he is working his land, spending time in the woods hunting or riding with his better half, Annie. She enjoys when they go cruising on his Harley Davidson, with the music cranking.

It is respect for the tradition and keeping our sporting historical past alive, which keeps both of these unique fellows doing the work, they do. Waste is not in their vocabulary. Repair, rebuild, and refinish are the mottos these men abide by.

These men are veterans of the armed services and of time. I thank them for their service and for what they do to repair, and restore our sporting heritage. They keep it alive.