Wayne Stock X

Approximately 10 years ago, Wayne Bukovinsky, a resident of North River, found himself a victim of a nearly fatal motorcycle accident that left him with severe injuries, some that he was able to overcome, others that impair his life to this day.

But from that near tragic incident has sprung hope, love, friendship and resolve that is so common among the gritty folk who call the North Country home.

This is a story of not only how Wayne fought his way back from near death and a traumatic brain injury, but how his loved ones rallied around him to help him back on his feet.

Enter the North Country Hardship Fund that not only helped with Wayne’s recovery and the crushing medical bills that accompanied it, but continues to help local people facing similar circumstances to this day.

Initially following the accident, Wayne was unable to walk, and faced a host of other major problems that significantly changed his life forever.

Suffering with the challenges of brain damage incurred from the accident, “Wayne-o,” as he’s monikered by himself and friends, continues to regain his old self with each new day. Through physical therapy and persistence, Wayne now walks with a cane, regaining his life and independence back but knowing he still has a ways to go.

“He has come a long way. He’s had some major problems resulting from the brain damage. He has double vision and short-term memory loss still, but he can walk now,” his wife, Tammy Bukovinsky stated.

The Bukovinsky’s now call North Creek home, a tiny hamlet in Warren County known for its ski resort, white water rafting and quaint downtown shops.

Under the surface, as with most small towns and communities here, there are many bonds and rallying support systems that stem from a community “where everybody knows your name,” as Cheers so aptly put it.

In this fashion, when the news spread of Wayne’s accident and all that he was facing, the town came together. Led by Wayne’s friends:

Fire Chiefs Steve Studnicky of North Creek Fire Company and John Donohue of North River Fire Company, and a host of other people, the townspeople organized the first Wayne Stock in the summer of 2008, held at the Ski Bowl Park in North Creek.

The initial Wayne Stock was a benefit organized to help offset Wayne’s burgeoning medical bills, to boost his morale, and to show him his community was behind him in his struggle. Wayne Stock was a weekend event that brought musical acts and food vendors, and on-site camping. These were local friends volunteering to help a fellow friend in need.

This outpouring of support, in turn, led Wayne and his wife, Tammy, to create the North Country Hardship Fund, as a way to give back to the people that had shown them such kindness, and pay it forward to others in need.

“You know, while he was in the hospital, my sister’s house burned down. She was not as known in her community [as Wayne], and there was a benefit for her and her family, but it was not the same kind of turnout Wayne received,” Tammy said about creating the fund.

“Everybody is able to get an equal share when needed and not just because of whom you know. The funds help out as a way to get by until the big help kicks in. Social services programs do help, but you have to wait before they kick in.

Every town should have something like this.”

The North Country Hardship Fund (NCHF) was created and established as a not-for-profit after the first year following the first-held Wayne Stock. Now Wayne Stock is celebrating its 10th year in 2017 and the event relies entirely on volunteer support.

The NCHF continues with its tradition of holding Wayne Stock as a fundraising event to financially help out those that have immediate and tragic circumstances that occur in the Warren, Essex, Hamilton, Washington, and Saratoga counties of New York. If you are reading this, most likely the NCHF is a resource in your community that you may or may not have heard of.

“We really rely on donations and volunteer time that goes across the board. Our board of directors that meet each month are volunteers. Wayne Stock is so important. The money received goes into a revolving account that goes right out the door to help someone in need,” Tammy said.

Turnover for each application is two weeks and the cap on funds given is $1,000. The Board of Directors for NCHF meet every month to judge the severity of problems of each case and to award help as fitting, and when they can’t help, they are also a resource that provides contact information for other programs or services that may be of help.

With such little time as an established organization and from such humble beginnings, the NCHF was voted the Johnsonville “Best of Us” Community Celebrations winner in 2013. This resulted in a $10,000 award to the organization, chosen out of all community service organizations of the entire country.

Members of NCHF have been interviewed and spotlighted on numerous local media outlets. They are also affiliated with Glens Falls Rehabilitation and their program to donate iPads to trauma patients for added communication and enhancing recovery.

Along with the annual Wayne Stock festival, NCHF also gains support and is involved in numerous other small events that have been added over the last few years, including: Alma’s Ride and Chowderfest, teaming up with McDermott’s Harley-Davidson, Amazon purchases provide a percentage to NCHF through the use of the Amazon Smile program, Bingo gatherings and potluck dinners.

As with many volunteer organizations, donations are always welcome. NCHF has a Facebook page and a website, northcountryhardshipfund.org, where information on events, how to donate, how to apply, and contacts can be found. The North Country hardship Fund Facebook page is also a great place to keep up with upcoming events of the NCHF is putting on, as well as other events and funds that the NCHF supports.

The NCHF relies on volunteer support and has applied for but found limited available grants to depend on.

“We would love more community sponsors to our cause; donations are always welcomed and help greatly. Donations for auctions, donating time at events; it’s what we rely on. We would also like to extend our reach,” Tammy said.

Getting the cause and the NCHF name out to other communities would be helpful in their mission, in a broader scale and in counties that don’t often reach out to the NCHF. However, the fundraisers continue and the organization is slowly spreading and branching out.

This year’s Wayne Stock will be known as Wayne Stock X, the 10th year anniversary in the tradition of the years before.

The event will be held Aug. 4-6 at North Creek’s Ski Bowl Park at Little Gore. On Friday the 4th, there will be solo artists and/or duets from 6 - 11 p.m. On Saturday the 5th, the show begins earlier in the day, running all day, with confirmed local bands: Joe Mama, Darryl Dasher Band, Country Express, Willie Playmore, and Stockwell Farms.

As of this interview, other artists had not been confirmed but there remained slots open for additional acts. The event will wrap up Saturday with music. Wayne Stock is a family-style camping experience that offers vendors, on-site camping, and lots of great food. The music and camping and memories are free, but donations are extremely appreciated.

Wayne Stock X is a special anniversary celebration this year, celebrating 10 years of Wayne Stock and the creation of NCHF. This is a family event, so it will also feature many activities for the kids and fireworks. And new this year, there will be a hefty raffle held that includes the chance to win a four-wheeler, a snow blower, vacation tickets, and/or a rifle. The only stipulations to attend the event: no glass, no pets, no attitudes.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or support the NCHF or any of its benefits, please go to northcountryhardshipfund.org.

If you find yourself or family in a tragic circumstance, the Bukovinsky’s and the NCHF can be reached at help@NCHF@gmail.com.