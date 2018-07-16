Plans for new park in Lake George move forward

× Expand Courtesy photo Plans are progressing on establishing a mountainside park off Bloody Pond Road in the town of Lake George that would provide spectacular views of Lake George. The 320 acres on French Mountain would host mountain biking, hiking and primitive camping.

LAKE GEORGE | The effort to establish a new local multi-purpose mountainside recreational park is progressing, Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson told town board members at their June monthly meeting.

The towns of Lake George and Queensbury are working together to buy 320 acres on the side of French Mountain for development as a park that would host primitive camping, hiking trails, mountain biking and more, Dickinson announced Friday.

Current plans are for the Lake George Land Conservancy to acquire the land, establish a conservation easement, then sell the property to the two municipalities, he said.

The purchase price is expected to be about $67,000 apiece for the towns of Queensbury and Lake George.

Closing on the initial property transfer is likely to occur soon, Dickinson said, adding that he expected to seek state grant funding to establish trails on the land.

The mountain bike trails would be developed with the assistance of the Warren County Safe & Quality Bicycling organization, he said, noting that the property could connect with the adjacent extensive network of biking trails belonging to Top of the World resort.

The property, off Bloody Pond Road, has been owned for many years by the McPhillips family — prominent in the region.

Dickinson has said part of the reason for the acquisition was to preserve the land for low-impact public use rather than for private development. He has suggested that the Park be dedicated in the family’s name,.

Other ideas for the property, referred to tentatively as French Mountain Park, include situating 12 to 24 primitive log cabins on one area of the land.

Equipped with bunk beds and woodstoves, these cabins — resembling Adirondack lean-tos — could be rented out to campers to help offset maintenance costs of the entire 320 acres, Dickinson has said.

These cabins could feature solar-powered outhouses and other amenities that might boost grant funding, he said.

“The land features rugged terrain and tremendous lake views ,” Dickinson said. “This project is heading in a good direction.”