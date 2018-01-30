‘A dream come true’: Champlain Valley Milling opens new facility

× Champlain Valley Milling President Sam Sherman (center-right) shows state Assemblyman Dan Stec a new piece of machinery at Champlain Valley Milling as other elected officials look on, including, L to R: state Senator Betty Little, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Champlain Valley Milling’s Derinda Sherman and Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. The flour producer held an open house on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | The public turned out in droves to get a glimpse of Champlain Valley Milling’s new operation in Willsboro last Saturday.

About 150 people attended the open house at the former Old Adirondack building in the Willsboro Commerce Park.

Owners Sam and Derinda Sherman called the turnout “overwhelming.”

“Without the blessing of God, and Derinda’s support, guidance and love — and my children — nothing else matters in what we do,” Mr. Sherman said.

Champlain Valley Milling formerly shut down operations at their Westport location last December.

The move has been long in the making after the organic flour processor outgrew the footprint of their former facility.

“We were stretched, landlocked and height-restricted for what we needed to do to meet our customer needs,” Mrs. Sherman said.

The new operation is located on a 10-acre plot with pre-approved zoning of 83 feet in height, a measure that allowed the family-run business to build the silo expansion necessary to expand their white flour operation.

Height is critical when processing whole flour, and the Westport location was restricted at 37 feet. A new addition at the Willsboro location is 50 feet tall by 75 feet long and contains 105 steps to the top.

The family, including children Nate and Ayra, showcased the new facility to a raft of guests and visiting dignitaries, including state Assemblyman Dan Stec, state Senator Betty Little and Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Mr. Sherman estimates the new facility will process 6 million pounds of grain annually.

“That’s a lot of dough,” Stec quipped.

Champlain Valley Milling worked with the Essex County Industrial Development Agency and Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland to secure the new space.

“He is such a great valuable asset,” Mrs. Sherman said of Gillilland. “I just can’t tell you how rewarding it was to work with him.”

The new location will allow Champlain Valley Milling to expand their storage space, as well as adhere to more stringent U.S. Food Safety Act requirements.

The homegrown company aims to expand their local product line of organic grains, which they source from both local growers and those across the state.