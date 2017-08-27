‘A Long Time’ chronicles career of local musician

× Expand Photo courtesy of Benn Rymon, via Bandcamp Rapper Benn Rymon recently released a new album, “A Long Time,” on Bandcamp. Photographer Damian Battinelli and Danielle Erb designed the cover art, pictured here.

PLATTSBURGH | When people think of Plattsburgh, it could be said that hip hop does not spring to mind.

But hip hop has a home in the Lake City — and has for some time.

Rapper Benn Rymon is proof.

Rymon recently released “A Long Time,” an album chronicling his lengthy tenure in the local music scene.

The inspiration for the album is derived from the various musicians that he has encountered and worked with over the years:

“Some of the songs on the album are 15 years old,” Rymon told The Sun. “It’s almost like an anthology.”

The album features a laundry-list of musicians from all around the region — including appearances from members of Lucid. The cover art was created by local photographer Damien Battinelli.

“A Long Time” spotlights local talent and harkens back to the Plattsburgh hip hop scene of days past.

“The local DIY scene really inspired this album,” he said.

“When I moved up here, there was a bigger hip hop scene than there is now. We used to bring big hip hop acts up here — we had concerts at the college.”

Rymon is a North Country transplant from eastern Pennsylvania. He has lived in the area, off an on, for the past 20 years.

“I’m hoping a broader audience will listen to (this album),” he said. “One of the best compliments to me, though it sounds derogatory, is when people say ‘I don’t really like hip hop, but I like this.’

“I hope I got something for everyone in there.”

Rymon expects to tour in support of the album next year.

Until then, the album is available for $5 at bennrymon.bandcamp.com.