‘Abolish ICE’ movement gains traction

Photo by Kim Dedam
As controversy rages over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, progressives are amplifying calls to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
PLATTSBURGH | The push to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gained an additional accelerant last week when U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand became the first sitting U.S. senator to call for the dismantling of the agency.
ICE “has become a deportation force,” wrote Gillibrand on Twitter. “We need to separate immigration issues from criminal justice. We need to abolish ICE, start over and build something that actually works.”
Gillibrand, often mentioned as a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, followed up her comments with a fundraising blast.
As outrage continues to simmer over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown — including in the North Country, which saw protests in Glens Falls and Plattsburgh as part of a nationwide day of action on Saturday — dismantling the agency has become the latest political litmus test for Democrats heading into this fall’s midterm elections.
Joining two House Democrats leading the charge — Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Pramila Jayapal of Washington — is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a shock Democratic primary upset over Rep. Joe Crowley last week in part on a pledge of abolishing the agency.
Since then, other prominent Democrats have signed on, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stopped short of endorsing the measure, but Cynthia Nixon, who is waging an insurgent primary campaign against the two-term governor, has.
‘UNCONSCIONABLE’
Chele Farley, Gillibrand’s GOP challenger, dismissed her comments as “unconscionable” and a “publicity stunt,” noting ICE’s role in arresting members of the notorious MS-13 criminal gang.
“Gillibrand intentionally called for the elimination of ICE last night to get national publicity needed to run for president in 2020,” Farley said in a statement. “Yet another example of Gillibrand putting her own political interests ahead of her job protecting New Yorkers.”
The senator’s comments come when at least 19 ICE investigators have called for the agency’s dissolution, claiming the crackdown has handicapped efforts to combat national security threats.
A senior ICE official acknowledged “operational challenges raised in that letter that merit some discussion,” according to the New York Times.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she disagreed with eliminating the agency, which was formed in 2003 in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“I don’t support abolishing ICE,” Stefanik told reporters last Friday. “I think it is important that we have a legal immigration system and rule of law in this country. I think the best way we can fix this is by passing legislation and Congress acting.”
Stefanik is up for re-election this year, and will face Tedra Cobb, a Democrat who beat out four opponents in a five-way primary last week, and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.
“I wouldn’t vote against it, but it’s a symbolic gesture and doesn’t get at the real problem,” Kahn told The Sun. “It’s the policy — not the agency. Stopping funding for one agency doesn’t change the policies.”
Kahn said family separation issues are not just confined to the southern border, and problems with the nation’s foster care system should not be overlooked.
“In 2016, about 687,000 children were forcibly taken from their families and placed with strangers or in group settings where they were more likely to be abused, assaulted, over-medicated or sexually trafficked than if they had not been taken,” Kahn wrote in an article published on the IVN website last week.
The Cobb campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
“Tedra Cobb has been the Democratic nominee for less than a week and she’s already refusing to answer basic questions,” said Chris Martin, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. “Her far-left agenda is too extreme for the 21st District.”
President Trump, for his part, lashed out at lawmakers calling for the agency’s abolition, and said pursuing the issue might have ramifications in this fall’s midterm elections.
“Well I hope they keep thinking about it,” Trump said. “Because they’re going to get beaten so badly.”