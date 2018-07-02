‘Abolish ICE’ movement gains traction

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam As controversy rages over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, progressives are amplifying calls to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

PLATTSBURGH | The push to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gained an additional accelerant last week when U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand became the first sitting U.S. senator to call for the dismantling of the agency.

ICE “has become a deportation force,” wrote Gillibrand on Twitter. “We need to separate immigration issues from criminal justice. We need to abolish ICE, start over and build something that actually works.”

Gillibrand, often mentioned as a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, followed up her comments with a fundraising blast.

As outrage continues to simmer over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown — including in the North Country, which saw protests in Glens Falls and Plattsburgh as part of a nationwide day of action on Saturday — dismantling the agency has become the latest political litmus test for Democrats heading into this fall’s midterm elections.

Joining two House Democrats leading the charge — Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Pramila Jayapal of Washington — is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a shock Democratic primary upset over Rep. Joe Crowley last week in part on a pledge of abolishing the agency.

Since then, other prominent Democrats have signed on, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

At the state level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stopped short of endorsing the measure, but Cynthia Nixon, who is waging an insurgent primary campaign against the two-term governor, has.

‘UNCONSCIONABLE’

Chele Farley, Gillibrand’s GOP challenger, dismissed her comments as “unconscionable” and a “publicity stunt,” noting ICE’s role in arresting members of the notorious MS-13 criminal gang.

“Gillibrand intentionally called for the elimination of ICE last night to get national publicity needed to run for president in 2020,” Farley said in a statement. “Yet another example of Gillibrand putting her own political interests ahead of her job protecting New Yorkers.”

The senator’s comments come when at least 19 ICE investigators have called for the agency’s dissolution, claiming the crackdown has handicapped efforts to combat national security threats.

A senior ICE official acknowledged “operational challenges raised in that letter that merit some discussion,” according to the New York Times.