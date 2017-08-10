‘Adirondack Shindig’ set for Aug. 12

HORICON — Adirondack Shindig will return to the hamlet of Adirondack on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The family-friendly event starts at 9 a.m. with dozens of yard sales throughout the area, and concludes with music, dancing, food, games and gift basket raffles —  all starting at  5 p.m. and extending into the evening. 

There’s no admission charge. Those attending are advised to bring lawn chairs. Sponsored by the Horicon Historical Society, the event raises money to bankroll the restoration of the Union Church in Adirondack which dates back to 1881.

Artisans are encouraged to set up displays at the event. To reserve a space or obtain vendor information, call Peggie Munson at 494-4430 or Janet VanRoss at 494-2191.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines