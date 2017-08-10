‘Adirondack Shindig’ set for Aug. 12

HORICON — Adirondack Shindig will return to the hamlet of Adirondack on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The family-friendly event starts at 9 a.m. with dozens of yard sales throughout the area, and concludes with music, dancing, food, games and gift basket raffles — all starting at 5 p.m. and extending into the evening.

There’s no admission charge. Those attending are advised to bring lawn chairs. Sponsored by the Horicon Historical Society, the event raises money to bankroll the restoration of the Union Church in Adirondack which dates back to 1881.

Artisans are encouraged to set up displays at the event. To reserve a space or obtain vendor information, call Peggie Munson at 494-4430 or Janet VanRoss at 494-2191.