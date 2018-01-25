‘Adventure Elevate’ concept nets funding

LAKE GEORGE | Lake George Village will be hosting a major international adventure touring conference in 2019, and a $166,410 grant included in the Regional Economic Awards announced Dec. 13 by Gov. Cuomo will make the event a reality, local officials said.

The event, titled Adventure Elevate, is an annual two-day conference held in North America-based two-day educational and networking conference that brings together tour operators, tourism boards and professionals, travel advisors and columnists, and equipment vendors. The annual convention is sponsored by the Adventure Travel Trade Association.

“We’re excited about the conference. We’re looking forward to showcasing the Lake George Region and entire New York State to tour operators from all over the globe,” said Kristen Hanifin of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’ll be showing them that Lake George and New York is the place to go.”

The conference — to be held June 10-12, 2019 — is expected to attract 300 or more tourism professionals from all over the U.S. and overseas.

The state’s $160,000 grant was awarded to the Lake George Chamber to help pay the expenses of promoting and hosting the event.

Hanifin said that while adventure travel traditionally refers to hiking, rock climbing, skiing, scaling mountains and whitewater rafting, she and others hosting the Lake George conference will be emphasizing the region’s culture, including its world-class museums, craft beverages, art, traditional crafts and other aspects.

“We are more than elated about this grant — it will certainly help us present and promote a phenomenal event,” she said, noting that the $160,000 would help the event organizers to pay the expenses of hosting representatives from major media organizations.

“We expect that our region will be showcased in high-end media including National Geographic,” she said. “We hope the event will boost local visitation.”

A press release from Gov. Cuomo’s office said the conference would also provide opportunities for tourism professionals, businesses and public officials to learn from adventure industry experts.

The March 2018 edition of Adventure Elevate is to be held in Banff Canada, renowned as a major international destination.