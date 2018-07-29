‘Agri-golf’ concept leads restoration plans at Westport Country Club

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Robert Hall, owner of the Westport Country Club and his sister Rickie Hall, resident golf instructor, stand by the main dining hall fireplace in Winton’s 1898 Tavern, the renovated club house. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Sheep and cattle are part of the Westport Country Club’s move toward sustainable land use, a step owner Robert Hall calls “Agri-Golf.” A more complete development plan is in the works for the links and its location overlooking Lake Champlain in Westport. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Sheep and cattle are part of the Westport Country Club’s move toward sustainable land use, a step owner Robert Hall calls “Agri-Golf.” A more complete development plan is in the works for the links and its location overlooking Lake Champlain in Westport. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

WESTPORT | Layers of clouds swim in a sea of summer blue sky toward distant mountains at Westport Country Club.

The fairway and tees are mottled dark and light hues of green by the heat of recent days.

Owner Robert Hall is here this season with his sister, golf pro Rickie Hall, completing what, after years tangled in court, has become an all-in restoration process.

Renovation of the Club House is nearly complete, the roof and wall structures replaced, the leaks repaired, equipment updated. Decades old carpet was removed and replaced with new flooring.

Rustic decor enhances open ceiling beams and huge stone fireplace. Adirondack twig valences grace the long row of windows that fill the restaurant interior with natural light.

The return to rustica includes move to sustainability here.

At the edge of the golf course, a flock of sheep settle under a hedgerow for shade. Nearby, Westport Country Club’s herd of cattle graze on fields behind fences, turning to watch a curious golf cart amble over the hill.

AGRI-GOLF

Livestock addition to Westport Country Club has pragmatic purpose, adding a farm-to-table aspect to the Hall’s emerging business concept: “Agri-Golf.”

“With the sheep, we’re working toward an environmentally friendly business model,” Mr. Hall said.

“Think back in time: How did courses manage the fairways? All courses had sheep and they still do in Scotland today.”

Mr. Hall’s reflection on earlier days does recall the first six, then nine, then 18 holes at these very historic links.

“The flock here now will reshape the course,” Mr. Hall said.

There are 17 ewes and lambs in grasslands beside the course, moved from one grazing area to the next with moveable fencing.

It is in keeping with the golf course’s early history, which expanded by degree from six holes to nine at the turn of the century, circa 1901, by owner Thomas Lee, then owner of the grand Westport Inn.

The course was remade and expanded to 18 holes in 1928 by Tom Winton, son of a famed golf club maker in Scotland.

Winton is found among the greats in golf course design, particularly known for his work in Westchester courses throughout southern counties of New York.

“We are also looking to bring back some of Winton’s designs,” Mr. Hall said.

Scottish courses are renknowed for grass bunkers.

“Sheep actually created the sand trap,” Mr. Hall said. “They were bunkers dug by sheep to sleep in.”

The reopened club house is named Winton’s Tavern 1898, recalling both the course designer and its first links.

“We are working now on a development plan for the entire property that is environmentally friendly and incorporates local use and access,” Mr. Hall said.

Winton’s Tavern opened in July at the restored club house with a menu created by chef Gerard Reuther.

Poutine and poached shrimp remoulade are among appetizer options, with flatbread offerings, charbroiled steak sandwiches, and strip steak, barbecued chicken and grilled shrimp tempting among dinner items.

The restaurant’s interior redesign settles honestly into the lines placed in 1924 by architect Russell F. Whitehead, who owned a summer home in Westport he called “Kimberly” at the time.

Tall rows of windowpanes overlook the first tee and expanding landscape that draws the eye beyond rolling meadows to ridges of the Adirondack foothills.

“The restaurant is here to feed everybody,” Mr. Hall said. “We are open for people who love to golf, those who want to learn to play and for those who just want to relax on a summer day.”

The renovated club house is open for lunch and dinner, starting at 11 a.m. every day except Tuesday.

To make a reservation at Winton’s 1898 Tavern: 518-962-8283

Golf fees are set from $25 for walking fees at 9-hole play to $50 for 18 holes with a cart. Essex County residents can obtain an Essex Pass for discounted rounds.