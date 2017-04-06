‘All that Jazz’ headlining new season

× Expand Photo provided The Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will start the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s summer season this year.

TICONDEROGA – An appearance by the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra will kick off the Ticonderoga Festival Guild’s new season.

The Festival Guild has scheduled a terrific evening, Director Judy Walker said, with “Dinner and All That Jazz” on Friday, May 19, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Ticonderoga Best Western Inn.

She said there will be a three-course dinner with three entrée selections, “plus the wonderful sounds from an excellent orchestra made up of very talented area musicians.”

Cost is $25 a person. For tickets, call Walker at 518-984-0088, or stop by Libby’s Bakery Café on Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga.

“The Festival Guild wanted to offer the community a really special evening of good food and entertainment, here in our own town, at a very reasonable price,” she said.

The guild’s 2017 summer concert season will include three Concerts in the Park, all on Tuesday evenings. The concerts will be held on the front porch of the Ticonderoga Community Building on Montcalm Street, Walker said. Concerts are held rain or shine that way, since they can be moved inside if there is bad weather.

The lineup for July and August is: Rich Ortiz on July 11, Bobby Sweet and Abe Guthrie on Aug. 1, and Running the River on Aug. 15.

All performances are free and start at 7 p.m.

This concert series is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

“The guild strives to bring in high quality performances, to offer a wide variety of music, and for most concerts to deliver the program for free,” Walker said. “When we charge for tickets, we make sure the cost is as low as possible, to ensure that anyone can attend and enjoy the music.”