‘American Pickers’ coming to area

× Expand Photo provided The stars of the History Channel television series “American Pickers,” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, will search through collections in New York next month in search of “rusty gold.” Those interested in participating are encouraged to contact americanpickers@cineflix.com.

PLATTSBURGH | They turn trash into cash and they’re coming to your door.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, stars of the History Channel’s popular television series “American Pickers,” could be rolling into the North Country next month.

“The show will film in New York in September,” said the program’s production company in an email.

Wanted: Unique antique collections with interesting stories behind them.

New York collectors interested in selling their wares are invited to contact the company for a chance to be featured on the show.

There’s an old adage that says one man’s trash is another man’s treasure — that embodies the spirit of American Pickers.

Wolfe and Fritz search through collections in various states of chaos, disorder and decay on camera and oftentimes come away with pieces of “rusty gold,” as the duo often says.

The duo has traveled all across the nation in their search for forgotten relics.

After they pick through collections, the pair sells their wares at their brick and mortar store: Antique Archaeology, which has locations in LeClaire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee.

American Pickers, which first aired seven years ago, has run for 17 seasons.

To invite the duo to rifle through your collection, and maybe land a spot on their History Channel series, contact americanpickers@cineflix.com or leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST.

Those interested should include their name, town and state, phone number and a description of what your collection includes.

Fritz and Wolfe only pick private collections, according to a news release — so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums or businesses need apply.