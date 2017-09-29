‘Art of Living’ makes Strand debut

× Expand Photo provided “The Art of Living,” a musical comedy written by local playwright Dan Gallagher, will appear on the Strand Theater stage next weekend.

PLATTSBURGH | The ghoulish love story of Illy and Arthur will be resurrected on stage at the Strand Theater next weekend.

“The Art of Living,” a musical comedy written by local playwright and theater teacher Dan Gallagher, tells the story of Illy, a young girl on the run from loan sharks alongside her mother Gloria.

The mother-daughter duo take refuge in a haunted mansion, where Illy meets and falls in love with Arthur, a ghost.

One of the loan sharks tries to convince Arthur to kill his love so the two can be together in the afterlife.

Chaos ensues.

“Everyone has their own ulterior motives,” said Gallagher.

“It’s kind of Mel Brooks-type humor.”

This musical comedy, first presented at Clinton Community College a few years ago, is over a decade in the making.

Gallagher originally wrote the play while teaching high school at Northeastern Clinton Central School. That was over 10 years ago.

“This will be the first time we’re presenting this as a musical,” Gallagher said. “(During the first run), the music was all public domain — lyrics set to ‘Danny Boy.’”

With the help of composer Vivienne Deane, all of the music in this run has been revamped.

Auditions started in mid-August, Gallagher said, and over two dozen people tried out for a part.

“I was amazed at the level of local talent,” he said. “I think people are going to forget that this is a local production.”

Tickets for the three-day run of “The Art of Living,” with performances slated Oct. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., are on sale now ranging from $15-20.

“There are some serious undertones in this play,” Gallagher said. “But it’s very hopeful. Love conquers all — and even when people have passed, there’s a connection.”