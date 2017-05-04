‘Baskets for Ben’ fundraiser for children set for May 12

GLENS FALLS — The Benjamin Osborn Memorial Fund is holding its seventh annual “Baskets for Ben” fundraiser Friday May 12 at the Queensbury Hotel beginning at 5 p.m., and all are welcome to participate.

Named in memory of 2002 Lake George High School graduate Ben Osborn, the fund has helped well more than 3,500 area children from 32 schools in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties with a wide range of needs.

Osborn, an Army corporal, was killed at the age of 27 during combat operations in June 2010 in Kunar province, Afghanistan in an ambush.

The Baskets for Ben event features a live auction of goods and services donated by area businesses and individuals.

The evening event features appetizers and desserts, a cash bar, door prizes and entertainment by the local band Monsters Among Us, whose members Dan Ludwig and Kyle Judkins were friends of Ben Osborn’s at Lake George High.

Socializing and review of the donations starts at 5 p.m., and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. with Martin Seelye conducting the bidding action.

Auction items featured this year include a Jimmer Fredette signed basketball, a Phil Simms signed football, a Tom Myott signed print and a Sparky Lyle signed baseball bat. Two raffles will also be conducted: one for a custom Adirondack fire pit forged by Monahan Metals, and a custom Adirondack chair crafted by Sean’s Ski Chairs. Both are valued at about $500 each.

Tickets to the event, $20 each, can be obtained at the door — or in advance by contacting the Fund at (518) 792-4514 or: benosbornfund@gmail.com.

The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund has provided a wide array of goods and services to schoolchildren including electronics, clothing, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, athletic equipment, as well as payments of educational and field trip costs. The group works closely with school officials to meet specific and pressing needs of particular students and their families, volunteer Fund publicist Nancy Battaglia said this week.

Also, the Fund annually awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors from 10 local school districts. In addition, the organization provides household and personal care necessities to 10 local food pantries.

At Christmas, the group adopts students and families to provide food and gifts to those in need, she added.

“The Osborn Fund helps so many people in incredible ways,” she said. “The Fund has an unstoppable group of volunteers as well as very generous donors.”

One of the latest efforts of the Ben Osborn Fund has been to erect book distribution stations around communities in Warren and Washington counties. In this literacy initiative, children ages 5 through 18 are welcome to choose books — and keep them to read. To date, twelve such stations are in place, including two in Lake George, and others in Glens Falls, Queensbury and other area communities. Between 6,000 and 7,000 books have been distributed so far through these kiosks, and plans call for more of them to be built.

Ben Osborn’s father, William D. Osborn, president of the Fund, said all these efforts have been undertaken to “Give kids a little lift” — the organization’s motto.

“This area has been so supportive of the Fund through the the years in carrying on our son’s legacy,” Osborn said. “So many individuals and organizations have stepped up and made a huge difference, allowing us to carry out our mission — helping kids in need!”