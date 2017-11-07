‘Be your own self,’ humanitarian tells students

Humanitarian and author Le Ly Hayslip, who rose to international fame with the publication of her Vietnam War memoir “Heaven and Earth,” visited Plattsburgh last week as part of the Lake Champlain International Film Festival.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Le Ly Hayslip was just a kid when war upended her tranquil existence in central Vietnam.
Government troops occupied her farming village in an effort to stave off the communist insurgence, and Ky La became the epicenter of the conflict.
The rice farmer’s daughter fought against the Vietcong, and was captured and sentenced to death by the age of 14.
But instead of being executed, Hayslip was tortured and raped by soldiers before being set free.
Hayslip made her way to Saigon before journeying onward to California, leaving the war behind.
In 1989, Hayslip became an international figure with the publication of her memoir, “When Heaven and Earth Changed Places: A Vietnamese Woman’s Journey from War to Peace,” which was later made into a film directed by Oliver Stone.
Now, nearly a half-century later, Hayslip continues to recount her experiences to worldwide audiences as part of her broad portfolio of humanitarian efforts.
Hayslip, 67, was in town last week for the Lake Champlain International Film Festival, which screened the 1993 film as part of a refugee-themed showcase.
And as she is fond of doing, Hayslip found time to address a group of young people.
“I want to build them up for the future with a strong backbone, strong mind and strong condition with their body so they can move on with life,” Hayslip told The Sun. “I want them to do well, and learn as much as they can, and be confident. But they can’t only do it in school and books.”
Hayslip met with Beekmantown Central students on Friday.
“It was lovely,” she said.
Once established in the U.S., Hayslip co-founded the East Meets West Foundation, a non-governmental agency focusing on clean water infrastructure and relief projects in rural Asia and Africa.
A second organization, Global Village Foundation, followed in 2000.
For 30 years, Hayslip spearheaded efforts to build schools, orphanages, 16 hospitals and over 1,000 libraries.
“From A to Z, anything the country needs, we dare to do,” Hayslip said.
The humanitarian has also been active in bringing U.S. veterans back to the now-unified southeast Asian nation to visit in an effort to heal old wounds, hopefully bringing a degree of closure in the process.
“It’s an opportunity to go back and do work for the Vietnamese,” Hayslip said. “This is a healing. This is how we get to know one another.”
Ahead of the film screening, Hayslip had lunch with local veterans.
The North Country connection comes from Mark Conroy and his wife, Joanne, who have long worked overseas with East Meets West.
Simon Conroy, a small business owner and Clinton County legislator, is Mark’s nephew.
The activist said she enjoys speaking with young people because she sees herself in them — even looking back to Vietnam in the mid-1960s.
“In that age, my dream is go to a big city — and I’m sure some of them are the same,” she said.
But Hayslip never let the tragedy and harrowing experience dissuade her, and has improved countless lives across the world.
She retains a sunny, optimistic demeanor.
Above all, she wants young people to develop well-rounded global outlooks.
Perhaps this might even entail strapping on a backpack and exploring the world, she said. Upon their return, hopefully youngsters can pursue a career that serves humanity.
Hayslip encourages all students to be critical and question authority, attributes that Vietnam’s post-Colonial educational system continues to struggle with.
“Don’t believe what anyone tells you,” she said. “Most of the problems in our world are from politics and lies. You have to be your own self. You have to learn and be self-taught.”
Asked if she was happy, Hayslip said she was.
The North Country, she said, is a beautiful place that reminds her of the small village of Ky La devastated by war a lifetime ago.
“Just needs more water buffaloes,” she laughed.