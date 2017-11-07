‘Be your own self,’ humanitarian tells students

× Humanitarian and author Le Ly Hayslip, who rose to international fame with the publication of her Vietnam War memoir “Heaven and Earth,” visited Plattsburgh last week as part of the Lake Champlain International Film Festival. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Le Ly Hayslip was just a kid when war upended her tranquil existence in central Vietnam.

Government troops occupied her farming village in an effort to stave off the communist insurgence, and Ky La became the epicenter of the conflict.

The rice farmer’s daughter fought against the Vietcong, and was captured and sentenced to death by the age of 14.

But instead of being executed, Hayslip was tortured and raped by soldiers before being set free.

Hayslip made her way to Saigon before journeying onward to California, leaving the war behind.

In 1989, Hayslip became an international figure with the publication of her memoir, “When Heaven and Earth Changed Places: A Vietnamese Woman’s Journey from War to Peace,” which was later made into a film directed by Oliver Stone.

Now, nearly a half-century later, Hayslip continues to recount her experiences to worldwide audiences as part of her broad portfolio of humanitarian efforts.

Hayslip, 67, was in town last week for the Lake Champlain International Film Festival, which screened the 1993 film as part of a refugee-themed showcase.

And as she is fond of doing, Hayslip found time to address a group of young people.

“I want to build them up for the future with a strong backbone, strong mind and strong condition with their body so they can move on with life,” Hayslip told The Sun. “I want them to do well, and learn as much as they can, and be confident. But they can’t only do it in school and books.”

Hayslip met with Beekmantown Central students on Friday.

“It was lovely,” she said.

Once established in the U.S., Hayslip co-founded the East Meets West Foundation, a non-governmental agency focusing on clean water infrastructure and relief projects in rural Asia and Africa.

A second organization, Global Village Foundation, followed in 2000.

For 30 years, Hayslip spearheaded efforts to build schools, orphanages, 16 hospitals and over 1,000 libraries.

“From A to Z, anything the country needs, we dare to do,” Hayslip said.

The humanitarian has also been active in bringing U.S. veterans back to the now-unified southeast Asian nation to visit in an effort to heal old wounds, hopefully bringing a degree of closure in the process.