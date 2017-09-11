‘Biggest Loser’ program returns to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | It’s time to dust off that treadmill.

The city of Plattsburgh’s Recreation Department will again host “Biggest Loser,” a six-month long fitness program, starting Oct. 7.

Application for the program is now open, according to a news release from the city’s events coordinator.

Billed as a “lifestyle change” program, 20 participants will be chosen to undergo a rigorous regimen of weight training, circuit training and cardio workouts lead by professional trainer Theodore Santaniello.

Over 200 people have gone through the North Country Biggest Loser Program so far, according to Santaniello.

Last year, a group of 24 people lost over 400 pounds, collectively.

“It was quite a dramatic weight loss,” he said.

But that weight loss isn’t just through a strict fitness regimen: Participants in the program also receive nutrition education from certified nutritionists, registered dietitians and physician assistants.

“Nutrition is more than half of the components necessary to make a lifestyle change,” he said.

“It’s very important that (the participants) are eating correctly to have the energy to perform.”

Four coaches are involved in the program, he said, and each of them have been through the system.

“They understand what it feels like to do this. That makes a huge difference to (the participants).”

A $125 participation fee will be required for the program, but memberships to the City Recreation Center — which range from $29 to $359 depending on residency and time period — will be free for all applicants.

Applications for the Biggest Loser program can be downloaded at plattsburghrecreation.com/biggestloser, or picked up at the City Recreation Center. The deadline to apply is Sept. 19.

For more information, contact Theodore Santaniello, Fitness Center Supervisor, at 518-324-7709.

The North Country Biggest Loser program will return for its ninth year on Oct. 7. The deadline to apply for the six-month training program is Sept. 19.

