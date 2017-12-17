‘Blue Christmas’ worship service at RWJUM Church

JOHNSBURG | There will be a “Blue Christmas” Worship Service offered on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Riparius/Wevertown/Johnsburg United Methodist Church, South Johnsburg Road in Johnsburg. All are invited to attend and to share in a time of worship.

Blue Christmas (a.k.a. Longest Night) is a worship service that may be planned at any time during Advent, and for many churches it is celebrated in December.

It acknowledges that, for many people, Christmas is a time of loneliness, sorrow, alienation and sadness.

This service offers a way for people to claim those feelings and still feel surrounded by the compassionate love of God.