‘Bones’ to beam in for Trekonderoga

TICONDEROGA | Fans of the newest Star Trek film series are in for a treat this August when the third annual Trekonderoga beams into town.

Karl Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard McCoy in the three most recent Star Trek films, will be the featured guest at the annual celebration of all things Trek and sci-fi, starting Friday, Aug. 24 and lasting through Sunday, Aug. 26.

“This is a pretty good coop for Ticonderoga,” said James Cawley, creator of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour located on 112 Montcalm St.

Urban, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, took on the role of Dr. McCoy, also known as “Bones,” in the 2009 reboot of the classic sci-fi series, and continued to play the role in 2013’s “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond.”

In May, Urban told reporters he was looking forward to reprising the role in a fourth film installment.

“I’m excited for it, we had a great time shooting it,” said Urban in an interview with Screen Rant for Into Darkness in 2012, where he also talked about what he liked in portraying a member of the crew of the USS Enterprise.

“To me, that’s always the great sign of a good Star Trek story when the relationships between those crew members become strained, and how they would have to find the common ground within each other to overcome this.”

MORE THAN A TREKKIE

Cawley said the real coup in getting Urban as the featured guest was not just his portrayal of the Enterprises’ chief medical officer, but the fact that Urban is an actor who has an extensive Sci-fi resume.

“He has been in Thor: Ragnarok (Skurge), Dredd (Judge Dredd — a remake of the 1995 movie starring Sylvester Stallone) and Lord of the Rings (Eomer),” Cawley said. “He has an extensive record in sci-fi.”

Other sci-fi credits include roles in the video game-inspired movie Doom, the Chronicles of Riddick movie series and a reoccurring role on the television show Xena, Warrior Princess.

He has also starred in the spy thriller genre in both The Bourne Supremacy and Reds.