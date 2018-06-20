‘Bones’ to beam in for Trekonderoga

Photo provided
Karl Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy in “Star Trek,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and “Star Trek: Beyond” will be the featured guest at the fourth annual Trekonderoga coming this August to downtown Ticonderoga.
TICONDEROGA | Fans of the newest Star Trek film series are in for a treat this August when the third annual Trekonderoga beams into town.
Karl Urban, who plays Dr. Leonard McCoy in the three most recent Star Trek films, will be the featured guest at the annual celebration of all things Trek and sci-fi, starting Friday, Aug. 24 and lasting through Sunday, Aug. 26.
“This is a pretty good coop for Ticonderoga,” said James Cawley, creator of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour located on 112 Montcalm St.
Urban, who is from Auckland, New Zealand, took on the role of Dr. McCoy, also known as “Bones,” in the 2009 reboot of the classic sci-fi series, and continued to play the role in 2013’s “Star Trek: Into Darkness” and 2016’s “Star Trek Beyond.”
In May, Urban told reporters he was looking forward to reprising the role in a fourth film installment.
“I’m excited for it, we had a great time shooting it,” said Urban in an interview with Screen Rant for Into Darkness in 2012, where he also talked about what he liked in portraying a member of the crew of the USS Enterprise.
“To me, that’s always the great sign of a good Star Trek story when the relationships between those crew members become strained, and how they would have to find the common ground within each other to overcome this.”
MORE THAN A TREKKIE
Cawley said the real coup in getting Urban as the featured guest was not just his portrayal of the Enterprises’ chief medical officer, but the fact that Urban is an actor who has an extensive Sci-fi resume.
“He has been in Thor: Ragnarok (Skurge), Dredd (Judge Dredd — a remake of the 1995 movie starring Sylvester Stallone) and Lord of the Rings (Eomer),” Cawley said. “He has an extensive record in sci-fi.”
Other sci-fi credits include roles in the video game-inspired movie Doom, the Chronicles of Riddick movie series and a reoccurring role on the television show Xena, Warrior Princess.
He has also starred in the spy thriller genre in both The Bourne Supremacy and Reds.
Urban will be at the convention doing a number of different activities, including a guided tour of the Enterprise set which was built by Cawley and now serves as the home base for Trekonderoga and Star Trek tours. Urban will also take part in photo opportunities, autograph sessions and question and answer sessions.
“He will be talking about his entire career,” Cawley said. “You can ask for his thoughts on Star Trek, Judge Dredd, anything that he has been apart of.”
GROWING
Urban comes to Ticonderoga months after William Shatner, who starred as Capt. James T. Kirk in the original cast, gave his blessing to the Ticonderoga studio, which Cawley built by hand, using the design plans he received from a man he worked with on the set of the Next Generation series of Star Trek.
“It’s (the sets) brilliant. It’s absolutely a work of art,” said Shatner in May. “It certainly did bring back memories, This set is exactly the way it was.”
“I think people are realizing that this is not just someone playing with their toys,” Cawley said. “This is a much bigger picture situation. Pop culture continues to grow and it is becoming much more mainstream.”
Urban and Shatner joined a list of other original cast members to come to the set. Walter Koenig, who played Ensign Pavel Chekov, was joined by Nichelle Nichols, who played Communications Officer Uhura. The convention has also had actors and actresses who appeared on the show as different characters, including Lee Meriwether, who is most known for her role as Catwoman in the 1960’s Batman television series.
