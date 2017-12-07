‘Breakfast with Santa’ honors late Chazy Central student

× Expand Photo provided A community breakfast to benefit the Frankie Gomez Memorial Scholarship Program is set for Dec. 10.

CHAZY | Frankie Gomez wasn’t the greatest student.

He was the king of procrastination, Chazy Drama Club Director Kathryn Brown said, known for proudly adorning a shirt that proclaimed: “Procrastinators unite... tomorrow.”

Nor was he a great athlete. He was known around school, affectionately, as a “great bench-sitter,” Brown said — though no one was a more ardent cheerleader for Chazy’s sports teams.

When Gomez died in a car accident in his senior year of high school, it was his fervent dedication to kindness that lingered in the memories of those he left behind.

“He was a friend to everyone,” Brown said. “He never excluded anyone.”

His family created a memorial scholarship program in his honor, holding their first fundraiser in May of 2011. What started as a 5K fun run became a “crockpot cook off,” according to Brown.

“(A food theme) was right up his alley,” she said fondly.

But just two weeks before this year’s event was slated to return, they were forced to cancel the event due to health department regulations.

“We’d already gotten sponsors, collected the money before we were told we couldn’t hold it,” Brown said.

“We called all of our sponsors and every single one of them told us to keep the money for the scholarship.”

When it seemed that the event would be postponed indefinitely, Santa Claus entered stage left.

Sponsored by the Chazy Central School Drama Club, the family is holding a community breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Sacred Heart.

For parents, gift wrapping stations will also be on site.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for a family and include your choice of pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs and more. There will also be a number of gift baskets to be raffled off.

All proceeds will benefit the Frankie Gomez Memorial Scholarship Program, which every year is given to one boy and girl graduating from Chazy Central Rural School.

“Frankie may not be physically here,” Brown said. “But he’ll never be forgotten.”