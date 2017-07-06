‘Buddy Benches’ coming to Champlain

× Expand Photo provided The village of Champlain recently purchased two brand new Buddy Benches for the Champlain Playground on Main Street. Pictured above is village enjoying one of the new engraved benches.

CHAMPLAIN — The village recently purchased two brand new Buddy Benches for the Champlain Playground.

What’s a Buddy Bench? A way to eliminate loneliness and promote friendship between children on the playground.

Board officials purchased the two wooden engraved seating pieces for $1,590 out of the village’s playground fund not only to promote compassion, but offer both parents and children a place to sit.

“We have a lot of kids who use the playground and there’s no place for anyone to sit,” said Trustee Janet McFetridge. “So, we [the village board] thought why not buy benches that also encourage kids to play with each other.”

The Champlain Playground attracts about 50 kids every day during the warmer months, said McFetridge. Although there’s been no reported instances of neglect on the playground, the Buddy Benches will serve as a way to further prevent that from happening.

The idea of the Buddy Bench, which started in 2013 by a first grader, has been sweeping the nation; Over 1,000 elementary schools on six continents have installed them, according to a 2016 report by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Peru Central is one of the many schools as they installed five benches throughout the K-2 campus last school year — an addition that’s been successful, according to district officials.

Village officials are hoping to have that same success, said McFetridge. “We want our village to be one big happy community.”

The benches are expected to be installed sometime this month, said Mayor Greg Martin. They are one part of the village’s many revitalization efforts.

“We needed new seating down there and we felt it was a right time to install them, especially with our revitalization efforts going on,” he said. “We want to attract more people to the downtown area.”

The Champlain Playground on Main Street has been targeted by the village and River Street Planning & Development to become a community gathering space surrounded by potential cafes and restaurant.

Right now, the open green space houses a basketball court, pavilion and playground.

Revitalization started in April with the village’s first-ever Arbor Day celebration, in which five new trees were planted in the area.