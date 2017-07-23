‘Care for Kids’ 5K returns July 30

CHESTERTOWN — The 13th annual “Care for Kids” 5K run and fitness walk to benefit the pediatric program of the Hudson Headwaters Health Network is set for July 30 at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 in advance and $30 after July 24.

The event course hugs the Schroon River in Chestertown for the first 1.5 miles before crossing over and heading east. The course ends at the YMCA Adirondack Outreach Center on the corner of Tannery Road and Route 8 in Brant Lake. Free transportation back to the beginning of the run is provided.

More information about the race, including the registration form and course map, can be found at hhhn.org or by calling 761-0300 ext. 31315. Registrations are accepted the day of the race.