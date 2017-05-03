‘Caron Place’ development approval sparks public outcry

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The controversial Caron Place complex late last month received planning board approval after a nearly two year delay. The new development is slated for construction on Melody Lane.

PLATTSBURGH — A quiet side street in the town of Plattsburgh continues to crackle with tension as homeowners await the construction of a controversial supportive housing complex in their backyards.

After nearly two years of delay, a preliminary plan for the controversial Caron Place housing facility running parallel to Melody Lane was approved unanimously by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board on April 18.

The new development — which will carve through residential backyards — is slated to include three new apartment buildings with three units each and an additional existing unit, with ingress/egress on Melody Lane.

The new buildings could house over 50 people at a time, according to town planners.

Evergreen Townhouse Community (ETC), the company expected to utilize the apartment buildings, provides emergency shelter, mental health counseling and permanent supported housing.

Residents fear the facility will disrupt their neighborhood.

At a public hearing late last year, locals cited potential safety concerns due to the nature of ETC’s services. Residents also noted a potential increase in traffic as a concern.

“Greed exceeds the safety of the people,” said Greg Blow, a Melody Lane resident.

“It’s not a safe place for people to be here,” he added, noting that there is a lack of sidewalks and pedestrian accessibility along both Melody Lane and Tom Miller Road.

“It’s not a safe place and I can’t believe [the planning board] let them do that.”

Plans for the project were deemed incomplete multiple times by the planning board in 2015 and 2016, according to Trevor Cole, the town’s head planner.

Developer Tom Latinville filed a lawsuit against the town with the State Supreme Court last year. Judge John Ellis ultimately ruled that the town be required to give the project a rehearing.

“The way we proceeded was not right,” said Terry Besaw, a member of the planning board, before voting to approve the project on April 18.

Though the development has received approval, a lawsuit may be looming.

One resident, Michael Lacey, said he is planning to take legal action against the Town of Plattsburgh.

“You will be sued,” Lacey told the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board, as the project approval was finalized.

“You’ll hear from my lawyer.”

Lacey later told a reporter: “I will be contacting my lawyer and I will be suing the town.”

RESIDENTS UPSET

Shauna Miller, Associate Director of ETC, defended the project at a public meeting late last month.

“We will pre-screen all applicants through various housing resources,” Miller said.

Miller explained that every applicant for housing must pass a criminal background check, undergo a mental health assessment and their application must be sent through a committee. The committee, made up of Department of Social Services reps and “a broad section of the local community,” will make the final call.

“We’re looking at where they’ve lived, and where they’ve been,” said Miller.

No public hearing was held before the final decision to approve preliminary plans late last month.

“We’ve reviewed this project extensively,” Cole told the gathered crowd.

Each planning board member in turn expressed their reluctance to approve the project, before ultimately approving the plan unanimously.