‘Celebration of Life’ golf tourney on tap

CHESTERTOWN | The 5th annual Celebration of Life Golf Tournament on Sept. 23 will see golfers from all around the region teeing up for a good cause.

All proceeds from the tourney will benefit North Warren Central School, in memory of Doc Lambert and Kay and Wendall Ross.

Wendall Ross was a teacher at the North Warren Central School for 30 years, teaching business and typing. He was also the Chester Town Justice for many years, where his wife Kay worked as his court clerk, according to daughter Monica Roberts.

Kay Ross passed away in April 2011, and Wendall in January 2015, both from cancer.

Donald “Doc” Lambert, who ran an excavating company for years, was very close to the Ross family, and he passed away in September 2015.

In the last four years, $20,721 has been raised through the tournament.

Roberts said originally the golf tournament benefited the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, but more recently the proceeds have been donated to the North Warren Central School.

“It was mostly locals who were doing the donating, and Wendall was a teacher at North Warren,” Roberts said.

In the past, benefits from the tourney have gone toward student scholarships at North Warren Central School.

The June 2017 scholarship recipients included students Tyler Peet and Emily Kilcullen, with the scholarships given in memory of Thomas J. “Bomber” Carroll, Christopher J. Boggia, Joseph B. Leonbruno and Cynthia G. Needham.

Roberts said the tournament organizers have tried to dedicate scholarships to people whose family has been involved in the tournament.

IF YOU GO

The Celebration of Life Golf Tournament — which will include raffles, a Chinese action, food and music — will be held at the Green Mansions Golf Course.

The fee to golf in the tournament is $70.

“Ron Walker, the owner and manager, only takes $23 out of the $70 and allows us to supply our own food and use their kitchen.

“This way a lot more of what is donated goes to the charity,” Roberts said.

The $70 golf fee includes cart, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and dinner. Tee time is 10:30 a.m.

The cost to sponsor a hole is $50.

Those not golfing are encouraged to attend and enjoy the activities, music donated by DJ Phil Downey and dinner beginning at 4 p.m. for $10 per person.

Anyone interested in making a donation should contact Monica at 518-494-2384 or email moto11996@yahoo.com.