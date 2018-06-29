‘Champy’ surfaces at city Fourth of July fest

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is recruiting lake monsters big and small for this year’s Fourth of July festivities.

Lake Champlain’s Champy, the lake creature with a longstanding place in local folklore, will take the spotlight again as the theme for the city’s Independence Day parade, set for 1 p.m. in downtown Plattsburgh.

“We’re asking people to explore their inner lake creature and get creative,” Special Events Coordinator Tara Powers told The Sun.

For the first time, locals can sign up individually to walk in the parade — as long as they don their spiffiest sea monster garb.

“As long as you’re dressed in-theme, you can walk in the parade,” she said.

Also new this year is a “wagon train,” a line of parents toting small children dressed as lake monsters.

“I’m excited about the wagon train,” Powers said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for children and families to participate in the parade.”

Those interested in registering to participate can contact Powers at tpowers@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

The parade route will launch at the corner of Bridge and Jay streets, cross the Bridge Street bridge, run along City Hall Place before crossing onto Cumberland Avenue to Wilcox Dock.

A full food court featuring local vendors will be on-site at Trinity Park during the festivities. A number of other businesses are expected to set up shop there, and Pipsqueak the Clown will have a face-painting station for kids.

A series of back-to-back live acts in both Trinity and Monument parks will round out the day’s activities.

Country-pop act Taylor LaValley will kick off the music in Trinity Park at 2:30 p.m. At 4 p.m., across the street, rock/metal troupe Instant Narwhal will perform at the Monument Stage.

Genre-benders Cousin Earth are next up at 5:30 p.m. in Trinity Park, followed by the grand finale: A set from the Mallett Brothers Band at Monument Park, capped off with the annual fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

ROUSES POINT CELEBRATION KICKS OFF THIS WEEK

The Village of Rouses Point’s Independence Day festivities kick off this Saturday with a 5K “Summer Sizzle” run at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Rouses Point Fire Department will host a boot drive, followed by a free Zumba class at 10 a.m.