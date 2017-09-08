‘City of Plattsburgh March’ celebrates Lake City culture

× Musician Stan Ransom presented his song, “The City of Plattsburgh March,” to the Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday. Ransom is pictured here, with a copy of the song score. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Local lawmakers got a big surprise at last week’s Plattsburgh Common Council meeting.

No, it wasn’t a comment from a concerned resident, or a statement from a local business owner — but the presentation of a song written about the Lake City.

Moved by his love for Plattsburgh, musician Stan Ransom presented his tune — “The Battle of Plattsburgh March” — alongside a copy of the score and his 2015 album “Down the Saranac” to Mayor Colin Read and the Plattsburgh Common Council last Thursday.

Ransom originally wrote “The City of Plattsburgh March” in 2002.

The song offers notes from the city’s past and present — everything from apples and maple syrup to Nova Bus and Georgia-Pacific is chronicled.

“At the time, it was the 200th anniversary of the city,” he said.

But thanks to a SUNY Plattsburgh student, Andrew Lower, what started as a simple folksong recently morphed into a full-band score.

Now Ransom’s song has been handed to musicians playing in this year’s Battle of Plattsburgh parade. Whether the song will get played is unclear, according to Ransom.

“But I do hope they play it,” he said.

This year’s Battle of Plattsburgh festivities are now underway.

After being in charge of children’s games at the celebration for nearly 20 years, this year Ransom, along with his wife Christina, will marshal the annual Battle of Plattsburgh parade.

“I never dreamed anything like this would happen,” Ransom said.

The parade is slated for this Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

For more information about Ransom and “The City of Plattsburgh March,” visit stanransom.com. To view a full schedule of Battle of Plattsburgh festivities, visit cityofplattsburgh.com.