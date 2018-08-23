‘Congopalooza’ returning to Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo provided A fundraiser to benefit the Congelosi-Badr Memorial Fund, which awards a scholarship every year to honor the memory of Joseph Congelosi, pictured here, and Huda Badr, is slated for this Friday.

PLATTSBURGH | Friends, neighbors and local businesses are again coming together to honor two Plattsburgh High School (PHS) alumni who passed away too soon.

The annual “Congopalooza” returns this Friday, 5-10 p.m. at the Oval Craft Brewery, for its second year.

The event is designed to honor Joseph Congelosi, Jr. and Huda Badr, both world-travelers, PHS graduates and childhood neighbors.

Congelosi, Jr. passed away in a house fire on Margaret Street in 2016, a blaze that also took the life of school teacher Geoffrey Brenno. Badr died unexpectedly just weeks later.

The loss sent their close-knit group of friends reeling, and spurred the idea of creating a scholarship designed to honor their friends’ memory.

The PHS Class of 2001 pulled together to create the Congelosi-Badr Memorial Scholarship, an annual award given out at the PHS commencement ceremony to fund travel experiences for students who would otherwise be unable to afford travel abroad.

This year’s Congopalooza, the scholarship’s main fundraiser, will feature live music from Nina’s Brew, J.R. and Jake and Dan.

“All of our groups this year have at least one member that graduated from PHS around the same timeframe as Joe and Huda, which everyone involved thought was great,” Congelosi-Badr Memorial Fund President Colby Graves said in a statement.

A raffle is on tap, featuring various items and gift certificates donated from over 30 local businesses, Plattsburgh High School, the Clinton County Historical Association and a handful of individuals. Organizers are also raffling off an unopened special edition bottle of Johnny Walker Blue Label that belonged to Congelosi.

A variety of games for both kids and adults are planned from 5-7 p.m. Food will be provided by Squeatz on Wheels and The Hotdog Man. Life to Lense Photography will be on-site taking both photo-booth and candid photos. T-shirts will be on sale for $20.

A donation of $5 per person is requested.

FUND SEEKS ENDOWMENT STATUS

At last year’s Congopalooza, organizers were able to raise nearly $7,000.

“We are very grateful to all those who have supported our cause so far,” Graves said in a statement.

They now hope to pull together another $25,000 over the next five years to make the Congelosi-Badr Memorial Fund — now a registered nonprofit in New York — eligible for endowment through SUNY Plattsburgh.

“This would allow our scholarship to become self-sustaining, and assure that Joe and Huda’s legacies will live on,” said Graves. “We think it is realistically possible for us to raise the money needed in the given timeframe.”

The money would help pay for SUNY Plattsburgh-bound PHS students’ traveling expenses abroad.

Anyone who can’t attend this year’s Congopalooza, but is interested in making a donation to the Congelosi-Badr Memorial Fund, can contact congelosibadrmemorialfund@gmail.com for more information.