‘Dangerously low’ water levels lead to state of emergency in Willsboro

WILLSBORO | The Town of Willsboro declared a state of emergency on Friday over a “dangerously low” level of water in a municipal water pit.

Residents of Willsboro Water District No. 1 and Willsboro Baywater Company are banned from watering lawns; filling swimming pools, washing cars, homes, patios, driveways, garages or sidewalks until the local order is lifted.

Use of hoses and sprinklers are also banned by the order, which went into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“This state of emergency shall continue for a period of five days unless it is either sooner terminated by a declaration that the state of emergency no longer exists or the state of emergency is extended,” read the order.

The low water flow is the result of uncommonly low lake levels and a spike in water usage which have the potential to bum out the water pumps which service the districts and damage the facilities at “extreme expense” to the town.

Availability of water to combat fires, as well as for personal and hygienic use, is also threatened.

Farms and commercial greenhouses and nurseries are exempt “only insofar as the use of water is needed for the operation of their businesses and not for any personal or ancillary and inessential use.”