‘Dictionary Man’ ready to visit schools

× Richard Nadeau with some of the books his Elks Club will be handing out to school students next month. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | Twenty years ago, books were commonplace and the internet was a wonder.

Today those roles are reversed, so perhaps it’s no surprise that when Richard Nadeau enters the classrooms on behalf of the Ticonderoga Elks Club handing out dictionaries, he commands the kids’ full attention.

“They’re excited to have a book to take with them,” Nadeau said. “And they need something in their hands; they can’t depend on electronics all the time.”

The feeling has apparently been mutual.

Nadeau said he’s received notes from kids who have carried their dictionaries — which are also part encyclopedia and part atlas — with them into college.

Nadeau takes interest in what students find appealing about the books. One of the things that seems to fascinate them the most are the sections on sign language and braille.

His mission has also made him something of a local celebrity.

“I’ll be in the store and hear a kid say, ‘Hey mom, it’s the dictionary man,’” he said.

Nadeau said teachers look forward to his visits and his presentations. He tells students that any good work requires good tools, and the dictionary is a tool of learning. Dictionaries, he says, unleash the power of words.

Electronic utilities such as spell check might be useful, but they are a shortcut that bypasses a true command of the language, he says in a presentation, adding “spell-check cannot increase the user’s understanding of words; it does not help someone become a better reader or more creative writer. Dictionaries make students self-reliant. They are an essential tool for a quality education. A child cannot do his or her best work without a dictionary.”

The Ticonderoga Elks Lodge distributes dictionaries early in the school year to the third grade students to the following schools: Crown Point Central, Moriah Central, Putnam Central, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Schroon Lake Central and Ticonderoga Central.

In addition to the dictionaries, the Elks are also providing French/English and Spanish/English dictionaries to any of the above schools that request them.

The program began in 2003 and has distributed more than 2,000 dictionaries to students, thanks to the Elks and to those whose donations make it possible.

Anyone wishing to make donations to the dictionary project may contact Nadeau at 518-585-7659. For a donation of $50, a label will be placed in 30 books with the donor’s name or the name of a person they wish to memorialize.

Nadeau said anyone interested in joining the Elks or in helping with the dictionary project may contact him as well.

“We’re always looking for new, young members; it’s a good way to meet people,” he said.